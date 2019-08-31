FIBA World Cup Day 1: Bogdanovic, Jokic and Marjanovic deliver huge win for Serbia
The 2019 FIBA World Cup tipped off early Saturday morning across China and the biggest winner of the day was Team Serbia, which dominated Angola in the opener, winning 105-59. The trio of Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Jokic and Boban Marjanovic combined for 50 of Serbia’s points.
Saturday’s scores:
Group A
China 70, Ivory Coast 55
Poland 80, Venezuela 69
Group B
Russia 82, Nigeria 77
Argentina 95, Korea 69
Group C
Puerto Rico 83, Iran 81
Spain 101, Tunisia 62
Group D
Serbia 105, Angola 59
Italy 108, Philippines 62
How NBA players fared on Saturday:
Sacramento Kings
Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia): 24 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds.
Nemanja Bjelica (Serbia): DNP - Coach’s decision.
Isaiah Pineiro (Puerto Rico): 8 points, 4 rebounds, steal.
Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic (Serbia): 14 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds.
Dallas Mavericks
Boban Marjanovic (Serbia): 12 points, 10 rebounds, block.
Charlotte Hornets
Willy Hernangomez (Spain): 8 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, steal.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Josh Okogie (Nigeria): 18 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, block, steal.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Danilo Gallinari (Italy): 16 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 assists.
Orlando Magic
Al-Farouq Aminu (Nigeria): 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, assist.
Phoenix Suns
Ricky Rubio (Spain): 17 points, 9 assists, 2 steals, rebound.
San Antonio Spurs
Marco Belinelli (Italy): 9 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.
Toronto Raptors
Marc Gasol (Spain): 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, block.
