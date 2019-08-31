FIBA World Cup Day 1: Bogdanovic, Jokic and Marjanovic deliver huge win for Serbia

The 2019 FIBA World Cup tipped off early Saturday morning across China and the biggest winner of the day was Team Serbia, which dominated Angola in the opener, winning 105-59. The trio of Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Jokic and Boban Marjanovic combined for 50 of Serbia’s points.

Saturday’s scores:

Group A

China 70, Ivory Coast 55

Poland 80, Venezuela 69

Group B

Russia 82, Nigeria 77

Argentina 95, Korea 69

Group C

Puerto Rico 83, Iran 81

Spain 101, Tunisia 62

Group D

Serbia 105, Angola 59

Italy 108, Philippines 62

(REUTERS/Jorge Silva)
How NBA players fared on Saturday:

Sacramento Kings

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia): 24 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds.

Nemanja Bjelica (Serbia): DNP - Coach’s decision.

Isaiah Pineiro (Puerto Rico): 8 points, 4 rebounds, steal.

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic (Serbia): 14 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds.

Dallas Mavericks

Boban Marjanovic (Serbia): 12 points, 10 rebounds, block.

Charlotte Hornets

Willy Hernangomez (Spain): 8 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, steal.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Josh Okogie (Nigeria): 18 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, block, steal.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Danilo Gallinari (Italy): 16 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 assists.

Orlando Magic

Al-Farouq Aminu (Nigeria): 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, assist.

Phoenix Suns

Ricky Rubio (Spain): 17 points, 9 assists, 2 steals, rebound.

San Antonio Spurs

Marco Belinelli (Italy): 9 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals.

Toronto Raptors

Marc Gasol (Spain): 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, block.

