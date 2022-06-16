FIA in shock rule change that could make Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes even worse

Lewis Hamilton and Christian Horner - GETTY IMAGES

The FIA is to compel teams to reduce “porpoising” - the violent up-and-down motion to which many of this season’s cars are prone - on safety grounds in a move with potentially dramatic implications for Formula One’s world title battle.

Just four days after Lewis Hamilton needed to be helped out of his Mercedes with back pain caused by the issue, the global governing body has decided to impose a strict limit on “vertical oscillations”, warning that any teams who exceed it face being penalised.

The sight of Hamilton doubled up in agony as he exited the cockpit in Baku has forced the hand of the FIA, which has grown increasingly concerned by multiple reports of back problems among drivers. The sport’s regulator, which warned repeatedly under former president Jean Todt that it would accept no short-cuts on safety, also has worries that the physical distress arising from porpoising could result in “significant consequences” due to a lapse in concentration.

Red Bull, who lead both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships, received no advance warning of the move. Christian Horner, who was in the air en route to this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix when the FIA’s statement was released, has strongly opposed any suggestion of a mid-season regulation change, arguing that his team - whose cars have shown the least susceptibility to porpoising - should not be punished simply for interpreting the rules better than their rivals.

But the way in which the FIA’s change is framed is likely to benefit Red Bull, while materially disadvantaging Mercedes. While Mercedes had sought an edict mandating that all cars needed to be raised further from the ground to protect drivers’ backs, this technical directive will most directly affect those teams who are suffering the greatest problems with bouncing. These include Mercedes, whose team principal Toto Wolff described Hamilton’s car as a “s--- box” last weekend.

Lewis Hamilton has to be helped from his car - GETTY IMAGES

For the eight-time world champions, their only solution to comply with the FIA’s diktat is to increase the ride height, a response almost certain to make Hamilton and George Russell go slower. While Mercedes have looked in recent races to run their cars lower to the track for maximum speed, they now risk being leapfrogged in F1’s midfield by Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo, who have shown less conspicuous porpoising issues.

Red Bull, having had no such difficulties at all, stand to gain from the FIA’s decision. While they already have the edge in reliability over Ferrari and Mercedes, they are now poised to gain an extra edge in raw pace, too, even though Horner had strongly objected to the prospect of the rules being tweaked midway through the campaign.

Several drivers, including McLaren’s Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, lobbied race director Niels Wittich in Azerbaijan to intervene but were thwarted by the FIA rule requiring at least eight of the 10 teams to vote in favour of any reworking of the rules. But the FIA has acted regardless, citing an overwhelming imperative to protect the drivers’ safety.

After consulting with its doctors, the FIA explained that it had felt compelled to respond because “in a sport where the competitors are routinely driving at speeds of 300km/h (186mph), it is considered that all of a driver’s concentration needs to be focused on that task, and that excessive fatigue or pain experienced by a driver could have significant consequences should it result in a loss of concentration”.

Starting here in Montreal, teams will be obliged to conduct closer scrutiny of the planks and skids underneath the cars, both in terms of their design and their observed degradation. The FIA will also define a metric - the precise mathematical formula of which is still to be determined - for an “acceptable limit of vertical oscillations”.

Mercedes suffered severely from the bouncing problems in Baku, with Hamilton as physically troubled as any point in his 15-year F1 career and chief strategist James Vowles acknowledging post-race that the team had pushed the drivers too far. “We are putting them in significant discomfort,” he said. “We simply can’t do that again.”