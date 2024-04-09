FHSAA Volleyball Rankings: Gulf Breeze beach volleyball No. 1; Dolphins boys ninth in Region

The Gulf Breeze beach volleyball team is still perfect, sitting at 11-0. And the Dolphins are still the best in the state.

In the FHSAA rankings, which were released on Tuesday, Gulf Breeze is No. 1 across the district, region and state. In the last week, Gulf Breeze topped another top-10 team in Bishop Kenny, which is ranked sixth in the state. The Dolphins' rating (22.855) is more than one point better than second-ranked New Smyrna Beach, the two-time defending state champion.

On the boys volleyball side, the area's lone team, Gulf Breeze, moved up dramatically in the rankings. From a state level, the Dolphins went from 112th to 64th after a couple more winds got added to its resume.

Here's a breakdown of the rankings by sport.

Beach volleyball

Class 1A

Gulf Breeze (21.940) – first in District 1-1A, first in Region 1-1A, first in Class 1A, first overall

Pace (11.713) – second in District 1-1A, sixth in Region 1-1A, 24th in Class 1A, 24th overall

If the regular season ended today, assuming the top team in each district wins its tournament, the four first-round play-in games would be: Gulf Breeze (District 1), Bishop Kenny (District 3), Ponte Vedra (District 4) and Lincoln (District 2). The four at-large bids would go to: Chiles (District 2), Pace (District 1), Liberty County (District 1) and Florida High (District 2).

This is what the first round of play-in games would look like in Region 1:

No. 1 Gulf Breeze vs. No. 8 Florida High

No. 2 Bishop Kenny vs. No. 7 Liberty County

No. 3 Ponte Vedra vs. No. 6 Pace

No. 4 Lincoln vs. No. 5 Chiles

Boys volleyball

Class 1A

Gulf Breeze (6.326) – third in District 1-1A, ninth in Region 1-1A, 64th in Class 1A, 64th overall

If the regular season ended today, assuming the top team in each district wins its tournament, the four Region 1 automatic bids would be: Lake Howell (District 4), Lake Mary (District 3), Creekside (District 1) and West Port (District 2). The four at-large bids would be earned by: Lake Brantley (District 4), Bartram Trail (District 1), Winter Springs (District 4) and Spruce Creek (District 3). Gulf Breeze, ranked ninth in the region, would hypothetically fall just short of making it to the region tournament in its first year as a program.

This is what the region would look like:

No. 1 Lake Howell vs. No. 8 West Port

No. 2 Lake Mary vs. No. 7 Spruce Creek

No. 3 Creekside vs. No. 6 Winter Springs

No. 4 Lake Brantley vs. No. 5 Bartram Trail

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Gulf Breeze beach volleyball ranked No. 1 in state, undefeated on year