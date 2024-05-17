FHSAA state track: Montverde boys win final race to join girls as 2A champs; Victoria Hill wins gold

JACKSONVILLE — Montverde Academy swept boys and girls team titles and Trinity Prep jumper Victoria Hill added to her tall stack of FHSAA medals in Thursday’s Class 2A state track and field meet at the University of North Florida.

Montverde’s girls piled up 117 points to claim their first state title in the sport. It was much more dramatic in a boys chase that went down to the final race.

The Eagles needed to finish first or second in the 4×400-meter relay to claim their second championship in three years. They came through with a decisive victory in a time of 3 minutes, 16.50 seconds. That gave Montverde 52 points to 49 for FSU High School of Tallahassee. Jacksonville Bolles, which swept both titles in 2023, was third at 45.25.

“State championships are what high school track is all about,” said ecstatic Montverde coach Gerald Phiri, who in three years as the Eagles head coach has built a powerhouse program that attracts premier talent. “Every point made a difference for the boys. I’m super proud of our young people and how they performed.”

The roster mirrors the demographics of the Lake County college prep school, which merges students from Florida with boarding schoolers from all over the world.

Montverde’s girls were led by senior speedsters Michelle Smith and Alivia Williams, both bound for Georgia. Each won two individual gold medals and they teamed with sophomore Ellise Dickinson and ninth grader Dasia Reed to cap the championship by running the fastest girls 4×400 in FHSAA state meet history (3:40.75).

That eclipsed a 2014 record set by Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (3:41.01).

Smith, who hails from the U.S. Virgin Islands, is the high school leader in the 400 meter hurdles and she circled the track all by herself in that event, setting another meet record of 52.78 seconds. She also ran away with the 100 hurdles title with a career best 13.77 and finished fourth in the long jump.

The Eagles piled up 24 points with a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200-meter dash. Williams edged Reed in a photo finish victory. Both were clocked in 24.02 seconds, just ahead of Dickinson (24.24).

Williams also won the 400 (52.80) ahead of Dickinson and Reed won the 100 (11.92).

Montverde overpowered the opposition without senior superstar Adaejah Hodge and 10th grade talent Skyler Franklin.

Phiri said Hodge, who set the high school indoor 200 record in March, is preparing to represent the British Virgin Islands in the Olympics.

Franklin, a transfer from Western High of Fort Lauderdale, set a national sophomore record in the 400 (51.66) this year but was ineligible for the state meet due to an FHSAA suspension.

Montverde Academy senior Alex Georgiev cleared 16-2¾ to win his third boys pole vault championship. He is the state leader across all four classifications.

Montverde’s Lucas Coan ran 1:54.31 for second in the 800. He teamed with Jayvian Greene, Cooper Shaban and Ayden Henley in the 4×400 victory.

Hill, a state champion in both the long and triple jump ninth grader, bounced to the triple title again as a junior with a personal best and wind-legal leap of 39-feet, 4-inches. She also placed second in the long jump (19-2½ wind-legal) and third in the high jump (5-3¼) to increase her stack of state medals to 11. The 17-year-old has medaled as a top eight placer four times in the long and triple and three times in the high jump dating to eighth grade.

Not bad for a girl who plans to play volleyball at the college level. Hill, who committed last October to sign with Appalachian State, said training and competing in the jumps has boosted her ability to be a big hitter against taller players in volleyball. She stands 5-9½.

More incentive for Hill comes from wanting to surpass an elusive school record set by her sister, Samarah, who triple jumped 39-6¾ in 2019 before embarking on her college volleyball career.

“She’s the reason I started to play,” said Victoria, who was named the Orlando Sentinel Girls Breakout Athlete of the Year as a freshman. “She called me today. She talks to me a lot and motivates me.”

Samarah will be a sixth-year graduate student playing for Rice in the fall. She played four seasons at LSU and took a redshirt year due to a torn Achilles.

The 24 points Hill produced put Trinity Prep in seventh place as the top Orlando area girls team aside from Montverde.

Lake Highland Prep ninth grader Saleigh Simpson finished fourth in the girls shot put (38-10½). Highlanders seventh grader Annabella Tomasic, the 2A cross country champion in November, was fifth in the 3,200 with her best performance of the spring (10:53.71).

Mount Dora senior Noelle Vu was fourth in the girls 800 (2:16.54), just ahead of Montverde seventh grader Angelica Wolfe (2:16.63).

Preston Kuznof of Port Orange Atlantic launched the javelin 211-2 to set a new FHSAA state meet record.

Varsity content editor Buddy Collings can be contacted by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com.