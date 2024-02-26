FHSAA state basketball pairings: CFCA, OCP first Orlando area teams to tip off

The Florida High School Athletic Association basketball state tournament tips off Tuesday at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland with Central Florida Christian Academy’s girls and Orlando Christian Prep’s boys representing the Orlando area in Class 2A semifinal games.

CFCA is the No. 1 seed in the 2A girls final four. The Eagles (23-4) have lost only to larger schools.

OCP, vying for its 11th boys state championship since 2008, is the No. 2 seed in 2A behind Sagemont Prep of Broward County, which edged the Warriors 67-66 on a free throw with one second remaining in last season’s title game.

OCP knocked out the No. 1 ranked 2A team, Victory Christian of Lakeland, with a 69-52 region final win on the road last week.

The state tourney has a new coed format stretching over two weeks. The FHSAA long-standing schedule had girls playing finals one week and boys the next.

Orlando area girls teams playing Week 2 will be reigning state champ Dr. Phillips and No. 1 ranked Colonial in 7A and Wekiva in 6A. Week 2 boys contenders are Oak Ridge and Evans in 7A, Edgewater in 6A and Windermere Prep in 3A.

Here are the state tournament pairings. G) denotes girls games; B) denotes boys games.

State tournament admission is $12 in advance and $15 on game day.

First week

TUESDAY

Class 2A semifinals

G) CFCA (23-4) vs. Miami Christian (14-13), 1 p.m.

B) Sagemont (23-6) vs. Impact Christian (18-10), 3 p.m.

G) Evangelical Christian (24-3) vs. University Christian (19-6), 5 p.m.

B) Orlando Christian Prep (24-4) vs. Tampa SLAM (23-7), 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Class 3A semifinals

G) Cardinal Mooney (21-6) vs. Seffner Christian (25-4), 1 p.m.

B) Riviera Prep (23-8) vs. Berkeley Prep (23-5), 3 p.m.

G) Miami Country Day (20-8) vs. Providence (26-2), 5 p.m.

B) Windermere Prep (23-7) vs. Providence School (24-5), 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Class 4A semifinals

G) Lake Highland Prep (23-5) vs. Lakewood (23-4), 9 a.m.

B) North Broward Prep (24-7) vs. Gibbs (25-5), 11 a.m.

G) Miami SLAM (23-3) vs. Bishop Kenny (25-4), 1 p.m.

B) Jacksonville Jackson (25-3) vs. Villages (20-11), 3 p.m.

Class 2A championship games

Girls 2A final, 5:30 p.m.

Boys 2A final, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

Class 1A semifinals

B) Chipley (19-11) vs. Williston (27-2), 9 a.m.

B) Crossroad Academy (18-7) vs. Hilliard (24-2), 11 a.m.

G) Graceville (23-2) vs. Ponce St. Leon (22-2), 1 p.m.

G) Hawthorne (20-3) vs. Wildwood (19-3), 3 p.m.

Class 3A championship games

Girls 3A final, 5:30

Boys 3A final, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

Girls 4A final, 12:30 p.m.

Boys 4A final, 3 p.m.

Girls 1A final, 5:30 p.m.

Boys 1A final, 7 p.m.

Second week

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

Class 5A semifinals

B) Miami Norland (19-10) vs. Mariner (20-9), 1 p.m.

G) Mainland (17-12) vs. River Ridge (25-5), 3 p.m.

B) Tampa Blake (25-5) vs. Mainland (22-6), 5 p.m.

G) Plantation American Heritage (23-6) vs. Port Charlotte (19-11) 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

Class 6A semifinals

G) Wekiva (19-10) vs. Aquinas (21-9), 1 p.m.

B) Edgewater (23-7) vs. Charlotte (18-10), 3 p.m.

G) Bloomingdale (29-0) vs. Ponte Vedra (22-8), 5 p.m.

B) Pembroke Pines Charter (23-4) vs. Ponte Vedra (23-7), 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

Class 7A semifinals

G) Colonial (26-3) vs. Doral Academy (23-7), 9 a.m.

B) Evans (20-9) vs. Miami Columbus (25-4), 11 a.m.

G) Dr. Phillips (25-4) vs. Winter Haven (23-5), 1 p.m.

B) Oak Ridge (26-3) vs. Winter Haven (27-1), 3 p.m.

Girls 5A final, 5:30 p.m.

Boys 5A final, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

Girls 6A final, 12:30 p.m.

Boys 6A final, 3 p.m.

Girls 7A final, 5:30 p.m.

Boys 7A final, 7 p.m.

