FHSAA softball state tournaments include 5 from Orlando area

Windermere High and Sanford Seminole play against each other for the first time in a state semifinal game Friday at Legends Way Ball Fields in Clermont.

Horizon, Eustis and Montverde Academy take the field earlier in the week in separate Florida High School Athletic Association tournaments, which take place Tuesday through Saturday.

Eustis and Montverde are No. 1 seeds. Horizon faces a defending state champion as a No. 4 seed.

Seminole snapped a 12-game losing streak vs. Lake Brantley (18-9) last week with a 4-0 regional championship win.

Anne Long struck out five batters while allowing 1 hit and 2 walks. Long also went 3-for-3 with 2 home runs, a double and 4 RBI. Mary Long added a double for the ‘Noles.

Lexi King finished with 7 strikeouts while allowing just 3 hits and 1 walk as Windermere held off Lutz Steinbrenner (21-9) for a 2-1 win in 9 innings. Miranda Murch and Emilie Ching each drove in a run.

Admission to state tournament games is $14 in advance and $17 on day of games through the GoFan app. All games will stream live online for a fee at NFHS Network.

Check SentinelVarsity.com for updated state tournament results and matchups.

Tuesday

Class 3A

No. 1 Montverde Academy (26-4) vs. No. 4 Miami Somerset Academy (22-6-1), 3

No. 2 Baldwin (29-1) vs. No. 3 Clearwater Calvary Christian (22-5), 5

Buzz: It’s a repeat of last year’s state semifinals. Calvary Christian defeated Baldwin the past two seasons en route to state championships, including a 3-0 win vs. Somerset in the 2023 final. Somerset won 3-2 over Montverde in the other semifinal. Montverde returns following a 3-0 win vs. Alachua Santa Fe (23-5) as Nevaeh Williams finished with 7 strikeouts. Danika Spinogatti hit a home run and Colby Reish had 2 doubles.

State final: Wednesday, 7

Wednesday

Class 4A

No. 1 Eustis (24-2) vs. No. 4 LaBelle (24-6), 11 a.m.

No. 2 Baker County (20-5) vs. No. 3 Plantation American Heritage (18-10), 1

Buzz: Brooklyn Powhida and Emery Luke each had a double and 2 RBI for Eustis in a 6-2 region final win vs. Melbourne Eau Gallie (17-7). Ciara Maple and Skyler Cloud also doubled. Katie Short scored twice. The Panthers won the state title in 2021. LaBelle is in the state semis for the first time since 2005. Baker County and American Heritage were regional runners-up last season.

State final: Thursday, 7

Thursday

Class 5A

No. 1 Parrish Community (18-8) vs. No. 4 Horizon (23-5), 10 a.m.

No. 2 Archbishop McCarthy (16-5) vs. No. 3 Gainesville (23-4), 12

Buzz: Horizon, in just its third season, matches up against defending state champion Parrish Community. The Hawks held off off Pinellas County’s Osceola (19-11) for a 3-2 win in 8 innings in a regional final. Nyree James was 2-for-3 with a double while Avery Velazquez and Morgan Mayhew each had RBIs. Mackenzie Duncan finished with 5 strikeouts and no hits allowed in three innings of relief.

State final: Friday, 4:30

Friday

Class 7A

No. 1 Davie Western (25-4-1) vs. No. 4 Jupiter (15-7), 10 a.m.

No. 2 Windermere High (23-4) vs. No. 3 Seminole (17-7), 11:15 a.m.

Buzz: Seminole and Windermere are in the state tournament for the first time. Windermere enters with a .341 batting average and 1.29 earned run average as a team. Seminole, which won regional games vs. No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, is batting .297 with a 1.94 ERA. Western, a 2018 state champion, is in the semifinals for the fifth time since 2002. Jupiter is in the final four for the third time since 2012.

State final: Saturday, 11 a.m.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com.