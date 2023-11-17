FHSAA region semifinal football live: familiar foes for Orlando area teams

Round two of the FHSAA high school football playoffs has 12 Orlando area teams still in the running for state championships.

Big games tonight include Jones at Edgewater, Apopka at Seminole, Jacksonville Mandarin at Lake Mary and DeLand vs. Orange City University. All four of those games are rematches from the regular season.

Winners advance to Friday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving weekend region finals. State semifinals are the week after that – leading to nine state championship games on the Florida A&M campus in Tallahassee, Dec. 7-9.

Here are tonight’s matchups with seeding numbers and win-loss records in parenthesis.

No. 4 seed Jones (8-3) at No. 1 Edgewater (11-0), 7 p.m.

Coverage by J.C. Carnahan

Class 3A Region 1 semifinal

The unbeaten Eagles handed Jones a 31-14 district loss, Sept. 14, and are 4-2 vs. the Tigers since 2019. But the Tigers rebounded from a tight regular season loss last season and thumped Edgewater 41-13 in a region final rematch.

The Eagles have reached the second round or beyond in each of coach Cameron Duke’s seven seasons in College Park – including state runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020.

But Jones is 4-0 in second round playoff games since 2019, which was its state runner-up season.

No. 5 seed Mandarin (8-3) at No. 1 Lake Mary (10-1), 7 p.m.

Coverage by Chris Martucci

Class 4 Metro Region 1 semifinal

This is a rematch of a game Lake Mary won, 34-16, on its home field in September. It was 20-16 at halftime of a game in which the Rams were held to 255 offensive yards – their second lowest output of the year.

Lake Mary is ranked No. 1 in its classification – a first. The Rams won a second round playoff game for the first time in program history last year against Seminole – the rival it could play in next week’s region final round.

Lake Mary’s sophomore quarterback has passed for 3,515 yards, including 49 touchdowns. The TD total is seven short of the state record (56).

No. 3 seed Apopka (8-3) at No, 2 Seminole (9-2), 7 p.m.

Coverage by Max Gamarra

Class 4 Metro Region 1 semifinal

Seminole topped Apopka 21-3 in a Sept. 29 district game. Here comes the rematch between two proud programs that have collided five times in state playoff games since renewing what was once a 1980s Five Star Conference rivalry in 2008.

Apopka is the only Orlando area school with three football state championships (2001, 2012, 2014). Seminole stands alongside Bishop Moore as the two others who have twice won FHSAA titles.

The ‘Noles beat the Blue Darters 28-7 in a 2008 region final on the way to their first state championship and topped Apopka 28-24 in a 2020 state semifinal on the way to the second.

Apopka won playoff matchups in 2017 (54-21), 2019 (20-0) and 2021 (28-27) and beat the ‘Noles in regular season play last year (24-23).

The teams did not face each other from 1984 through 2007.

No. 6 seed Dr. Phillips (7-4) at No. 2 Tampa Plant (9-2), 7:30 p.m.

Class 4 Metro Region 2 semifinal

A week after knocking out 3 seed Olympia DP is looking for another surprise that would propel the Panthers to a region final for the first time since their streak of five in a row (2014-18). The 2017 state champ Panthers played Plant in four region semifinals from 2011-14, with each team winning twice.

Plant won four state titles in a six-year span under former coach Robert Weiner (2006, 2008, 2009, 2011), now a college assistant at Toledo.

No. 3 seed DeLand (9-2) at No. 2 Orange City University (10-1), 7:30 p.m.

Coverage by Chris Hays

Class 4 Suburban Region 1 semifinal, at New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex

DeLand beat the Titans 14-3 in an Oct. 20 regular season showdown that made the Bulldogs a district champion. But University stayed in front in the FHSAA power rankings to earn a higher seed. That usually means homefield advantage but these West Volusia rivals are playing on neutral turf because University’s home field lacks the seating capacity required by FHSAA playoff policy.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 against University, which opened in 2011 to relieve overcrowding at DeLand.

No. 3 seed Wiregrass Ranch (9-2) at No. 2 Lake Minneola (8-3), 7:30 p.m.

Coverage by Steve Gorches

Class 4 Suburban Region 2 semifinal

Lake Minneola, averaging 41.5 points per game, is on a seven-game winning streak.

The host Hawks are 9-3 in playoff games over five seasons.

Wiregrass is averaging 45.3 points.

Bulls QB Luke Knight has thrown for 3,602 yards and 41 touchdowns. His top target is Isaiah Riggins (82 catches, 1,465 yards and 16 TDs).

No. 3 seed Bishop Moore (8-3) at No. 2 Jacksonville Riverside (9-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class 2 Metro Region 1 semifinal

Bishop Moore, state champs in 1965 and 2017, is in the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season and seeks to win a second round playoff game for the second time since 2016.

No. 3 seed Providence School (7-3) at No. 2 Orlando Christian Prep (9-1), 7 p.m.

Coverage by Nate Marrero

Class 1M Region 1 semifinal, at Showalter Field, Winter Park

OCP in only its third year back in the FHSAA playoff series is in a region semifinal for the second time. The Warriors were region champs and a final four team in 2021.

OCP is ranked No. 10 in 1M by MaxPreps, one spot ahead of Providence.

No. 3 seed Leesburg (10-1) at No. 2 Lake Wales (11-0), 7:30 p.m.

Class 3 Suburban Region 2 semifinal

Lake Wales is on a 26-game winning streak after going 15-0 to win the 3S state championship a year ago. The Highlanders topped Daytona Beach Mainland 32-20 in that final.

Lake Wales has outscored foes 418-57. Leesburg’s differential is 463-143.

