FHSAA Playoffs: Jones wideout Vernell Brown III excels in expanded role

Jones High junior playmaker Vernell Brown III is a result-oriented individual.

A standout in the classroom with a 4.9 grade-point average, Brown has evolved into an all-around asset on the football field in all three phases of the game.

“I’ve always taken pride in everything I do, so if I’m going to do something I try to make sure I’m going to be one of the best at it,” Brown told the Orlando Sentinel this week. “My mindset of wanting to be at or near the top in everything I do has kind of gotten me to where I am today.”

Jones (10-3) plays at Homestead (11-2) in a Class 3 Metro state semifinal Friday at 7:30.

A transfer from Wildwood over the summer, Brown leads the Tigers with 63 receptions for 1,230 yards and 9 touchdowns. He also punts, returns kicks and has gotten additional playing time in the secondary since the start of the postseason.

“He can change the scoreboard in any minute,” Jones coach Elijah Williams said. “He’s explosive, he’s fast and he runs great routes. You just want to get the ball in his hands and let him make plays.”

Even without the ball in his hands, Brown opens options elsewhere for quarterbacks Trever Jackson and Dereon Coleman in the passing game while often demanding double coverage from opposing teams.

Williams credits Brown as “a kid that does everything right,” yet still seeks advice from coaches on how he could be even better.

The same holds true in the classroom.

“I try to take the same approach to everything, whether it’s on or off the field,” said Brown, the son of former University of Florida player Vernell Brown Jr. “Even in life, that mindset or preparation is kind of the same no matter what.”

The Tigers enter Friday’s game winners of nine in a row since starting the season 1-3.

“The biggest challenge at the beginning of the season was building that chemistry,” Brown said. “We really had to lock in and trust in each other and keep playing together, and now here we are playing in the state semifinals.”

Class 3 Metro semifinal

No. 3 Jones (10-3) at No. 2 Homestead (11-2), 7:30

FHSAA 3M rankings: Homestead – No. 5; Jones – No. 9.

MaxPreps 3M rankings: Jones – No. 2; Homestead – No. 5.

History: State runner-up Homestead won 30-24 at Jones in a 2022 semifinal. Jones, a 2019 runner-up, is in the state semis for the fourth time in five years.

Regional results: Jones – 33-7 at Oviedo, 28-24 at Edgewater, 24-21 at Tampa Bay Tech; Homestead – 52-27 vs. McArthur, 35-33 vs. Southridge, 22-17 vs. Miramar.

Buzz: Jones averages 422 total yards, 37 points for and 19 points against per game. Coleman (1,984 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs), a sophomore, and senior Jackson (862 yards, 7 TDs, 5 INTs) have seen time under center. Jackson ranks second on the team in rushing with 683 yards and 9 TDs. Jerrian Parker has 1,232 rush yards and 14 TDs. Jacquez Varner has 832 receiving yards and 8 TDs. James Chenault (5 INTs) and D’Antre Robinson (10 sacks) lead the defense. Homestead averages 35 points for and 14 points against. Senior quarterback Joshua Townsend is 149 of 210 passing for 2,933 yards, 36 TDs and 9 INTs. Cortez Mills (43 rec., 918 yards), Fraquan Warren (34 rec., 480 yards) and Kevin Cascuda (30 rec., 500 yards) are the go-to receivers.

Quotable: “The quarterback makes them go, just like he did last year. He’s a big kid that runs it and throws it, and they play sound defense,” Williams said. “The good teams in the playoffs don’t change much. They’re going to do what’s gotten them there and we’ll do what got us there.”

State final: Winner plays No. 1 Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (12-1) or No. 4 Tampa Gaither (8-5) on Dec. 9 in Tallahassee.

