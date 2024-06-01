FHSAA NIL Vote: Is Georgia a barometer for what to expect in Florida?

If the Florida High School Athletic Association approves name, image, and likeness (NIL) bylaws next week, will it be the opening of Pandora’s box or much ado about nothing?

The FHSAA’s Board of Directors will vote on NIL on during Tuesday’s meeting. FHSAA staff has been working on the framework of a policy that would allow high school student-athletes to profit from NIL since at least October. The FHSAA board has held at least two workshops in the past few months and refined the bylaws.

The proposal appears to have enough support to pass.

If it does, then what?

Georgia, whose state athletic association passed NIL bylaws in October, could provide a glimpse at what will happen in Florida — a relatively quiet transition that has impacted only a few players.

Or it could be the apocalyptic scenario some fear — that NIL will be less about businesses entering into marketing agreements and more about schools finding a covert way to recruit and pay kids to play sports.

How has NIL worked in Georgia?

Oct 20, 2023; Carrollton, GA, USA; Carrollton Trojans quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles out of the pocket against the Westlake Lions during the first half at Grisham Stadium. The 15-year-old Carrollton High student has already committed to playing for the University of Southern California Trojans and has been considered one of the top high school quarterback prospects. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In the five months between voting to approve NIL in early October and the start of the spring sports season in early February, Georgia High School Association Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines said only 33 students had signed deals.

Carrollton High (Georgia) five-star quarterback Julian Lewis has signed multiple NIL deals, including Leaf Trading Cards, jewelry brand Jaxxon, Alo Yoga and rapper Travis Scott's apparel company Cactus Jack. Athletes First, the agency that represents Lewis, did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Lewis is the exception, though. According to the National Federation of State High School Association’s 2022-2023 participation survey, 33 students represent .016 percent of student-athletes in the state.

If Florida saw the same rate of student-athletes sign NIL deals, that would mean approximately 48 players.

“Based on what’s happened in other states, I wouldn’t expect some mad rush at all,” said Mit Winter, an attorney at Kennyhertz Penny Law in Kansas City (Missouri) who specializes in collegiate sports law. “I think people are overestimating the amount that takes place at the high school level.

“Unless you’re a top, top guy — top 20 or top 50 nationally in football or top 10, top 20 basketball, male or female — you’re probably not getting a deal. Most high school athletes are not getting NIL deals.”

Winter said the concern over NIL is primarily the fear of the unknown.

“It’s so new and people are not used to it,” he said. “There’s going to be some fear there.”

Dr. Hines said the response he’s heard from Georgia schools “has been positive.”

“There was much interest in the beginning, but it rarely is mentioned now,” Dr. Hines said. “Schools realize that with recruiting, undue influence, amateur rules in place, things have not changed.”

Why Florida likely will see more NIL deals

It’s a safe bet that Florida will have more players sign NIL deals than Georgia.

Florida has 16 high school football players on On3’s top 100 NIL valuation list; Georgia has 11. Florida also is home to national sports powerhouses like IMG and Montverde Academy, schools whose rosters are made up of elite players from around the country.

Montverde senior forward Cooper Flagg, a Duke signee, has the highest NIL valuation on On3’s high school basketball rankings at $1.4 million. (At No. 2 is California guard Bryce James, son of NBA star LeBron James.) Flagg is one of seven Montverde players on the top 100. IMG has two players on the basketball list.

IMG isn’t just a football powerhouse that has produced at least one first-round NFL draft pick in five consecutive years but boasts elite athletes in several sports.

Dan LaForest, sports agent and NIL Director for Influencer Counsel in Lake Mary, said he’s already had several high-profile student-athletes and their families reach out in expectation of the FHSAA vote.

LaForest expects several players in Florida to sign deals but adds things overall will be “very tame.”

“I think it depends on what is actually approved (by the FHSAA),” he said. “At the end of the day, what opportunities are truly there for high school students from a brand standpoint? I think it’s going to be very tame at the onset because how are they finding NIL deals? Is it agents who have marketing relationships? Is it parents making phone calls on behalf of student-athletes? Then you have the contracts. Who’s going to review the contracts? What does that look like?”

Florida’s open enrollment policy, NIL, and recruiting fears

Where Florida differs from other states is its open enrollment policy. Simply stated, a student can easily transfer as long as the school they’re transferring to has an opening.

According to longtime recruiting analyst Larry Blustein, at least 236 football players in Broward and Miami-Dade have transferred schools since the end of the 2023 season. That number will go up during the summer. And that’s just two counties.

FHSAA Executive Director Craig Damon recently floated the idea to the board that it could use NIL to restrict transfers, but multiple board members immediately voiced their opposition. The only limitation in the proposed bylaws is a student-athlete cannot enter into an NIL deal if they transfer during the season.

Damon told the USA Today Florida Network in December that his primary concern with NIL was the state’s open enrollment policy.

“That’s been discussed in the past because that’s how other states control it, based on their transfer rules,” Lee Country School District's Director of Athletic David LaRosa said. “OK, well we have very liberal transfer rules in Florida, so it’ll be even more of an issue policing it and making sure things are done the right way because of that.”

Other states have much stricter transfer laws that make it almost impossible for schools to use NIL to recruit players. Florida, on the other hand, had several impact football players transfer during the season and maintain their eligibility last year. That list includes a trio of players who left North Florida Christian for Wakulla on the eve of the playoffs last season.

“Most states, you have to sit for half the year or the entire year if you’re transferring for athletics,” Winter said. “I could see NIL potential deals playing more of a factor in recruiting in Florida.”

Several coaches around the state have voiced concerns that schools with deep pockets will find a way to use NIL deals to recruit student-athletes to their schools.

Miami Edison football coach Luther Campbell said Florida and Georgia “are completely different animals" because of the open enrollment policy and how schools can manipulate the system.

“In Georgia, you’re not able to freely transfer,” Campbell said. “This place is the wild, wild west. There is no more boundaries. Georgia is totally different. You have to get past the transfer thing first. It’s going to be a free-for-all. The rich will get richer, and the poor will get poorer.

“It’s going to be crazy because of the open transfer rule.”

― Dan Deluca contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: NIL in Florida high schools will be different than Georgia. Here's why