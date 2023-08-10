FHSAA high school football playoffs may return to FAMU's Bragg stadium after 45 years

Bragg Memorial Stadium – home of the Florida A&M Rattlers – could be in line to host the Florida High School Athletic Association's football state championships for the first time in four decades in December.

If plans bear out, FAMU would host the FHSAA's nine football classifications over three days, with three games scheduled per day. Potentially, teams and fans from around the state, from Miami to Pensacola, would descend on the Capital City.

The last high school state title game played in Bragg Memorial Stadium, according to the FHSAA records book, was in 1978. FAMU High (now called FAMU DRS) beat Palm Beach Gardens Benjamin 45-6 under legendary coach Johnnie Williams.

Bragg Memorial Stadium hosted its only previous state title game two years earlier in 1976, as Williams' Rattlers beat St. Petersburg Shorecrest 38-0.

Ryan Zornes, senior sales and sports director at Visit Tallahassee, said discussions to finalize the site, dates and finances are being held between Visit Tallahassee, the FHSAA and FAMU.

"We are excited about the prospects of being involved ," Zornes said. "There are still some ongoing discussions... we are optimistic to be able to get through (them). The FHSAA has told us they would be excited to be here (in Tallahassee)."

This would mark the first time the FHSAA has staged all of its football state title games at one site since 2020.

The organization made a one-year adjustment in scheduling due to COVID-19 safety concerns and held the championships at Florida State University's Doak Campbell Stadium three years ago.

The FHSAA returned to its multiple location format in 2021 and 2022 with Tallahassee involved.

Behind the efforts of Visit Tallahassee and Leon County Schools, Gene Cox Stadium was host for Classes 1A-3A. DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale held Classes 4A-8A.

Bragg Memorial Stadium renovation, improvements, field surface and capacity

Bragg Memorial Stadium recently underwent a two-year, $10 million renovation that included safety and structural upgrades, new bleachers, scoreboards and skybox/press box. The stadium seats just under 20,000 fans and the field is Astro Turf.

The FHSAA also recently reclassified its football teams with a new new model in place for last season and this season. The major difference is Florida high school classifications are no longer listed as 8A-1A, but divided into two separate groups: Metro and Suburban (and a ninth level as added).

FHSAA State Semifinals

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 1, 2023Where: sites notated on State Series bracketsAdmission: $11.00 per game

FHSAA football playoffs history in Tallahassee

1969 : Class 2A – Doak Campbell Stadium; Leon beat Brandon 24-14

1972 : Class 4A – Doak Campbell Stadium; Merritt Island beat Leon 40-21

1976 : Class A – Bragg Memorial Stadium; FAMU beat St. Petersburg Shorecrest 38-0

1978 : Class A – Bragg Memorial Stadium; FAMU beat Palm Beach Gardens Benjamin 45-6

1986 : Class 3A – Capital Stadium; Godby beat Clewiston 20-0

2001-02: All classifications Doak Campbell Stadium; Class 4A Lincoln beat St. Thomas Aquinas 28-20; Class 2A Madison County beat Clewiston 21-14

2019: Class 1-3A Gene Cox Stadium; Class 1A Madison County beat Blountstown 70-35

2020: Doak Campbell Stadium; Class 5A American Heritage beat Rickards 24-6

2021-22: Class 1A-3A Gene Cox Stadium; Class A Madison County beat Hawthorne 13-12; 2S Cocoa beats Florida High 38-31 OT

SOURCE: FHSAA Records book

