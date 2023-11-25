FHSAA football: Lakeland-Lake Minneola point total (77-48) is No. 2 in playoff history

DeLand dominated and Jones High survived a close call as the two Orlando area football teams who scored region final wins Friday night to reach the FHSAA football state semifinal round.

Four others saw their seasons end — none more dramatically than Lake Minneola. The Hawks scored 48 points but lost by four touchdowns at Lakeland.

The defending state champ Dreadnoughts were unstoppable in a 77-48 victory. The 125 points scored in that game ranks No. 2 in Florida playoff history.

The record for postseason points in regulation time is a 74-73 region semifinal victory by Clay High School of Green Cove Springs vs. North Marion in 2013. That 147-point total is also the most for any Florida high school football game.

State semifinals will be played next Friday at the higher seed — which means DeLand and Jones must travel again.

The Florida High School Athletic Association state finals are scheduled for Dec. 7-9 at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.

Here are the highlights from Friday night:

Tigers win at TBT

Jones (10-3) took control by scoring touchdowns on three of its first five possessions and held on to win 24-21 at Tampa Bay Tech (10-3) after George Brown IV came up with a game-clinching interception with 26 seconds remaining in the Class 3 Metro Region 1 championship game.

“The only thing that matters is who has more on that scoreboard at the end,” a relieved Jones head coach Elijah Williams said.

Brown’s pick was on a pass intended for TBT’s premier receiver, Oregon commit Dallas Wilson.

“I (saw) it at the high point and I just went up and got the ball,” Brown said. “Really, we just had confidence in what we can do. We don’t have all that exposure and stuff, but we’ve got some ballers.”

Jones’ running back Jerrian Parker by bursting up the middle for a 42-yard TD. On the next Tigers possession, quarterback Dereon Coleman passed to Vernell Brown III in stride for a 59-yard score. Two plays into the next Jones series, Coleman threw to Jacquez Varner for an 87-yard touchdown.

Jones, a state runner-up in 2019, makes a final four for the fourth time in five years and will travel to Miami-Dade to face a familiar foe, Homestead (11-1). The Tigers lost to the Broncos 30-24 in a semifinal in Orlando a year ago.

Before Williams’ arrival, the Tigers’ only FHSAA state semifinal appearance came in 1990.

— Chris Hays

DeLand drills Titans

DeLand senior quarterback TJ Moore threw four TD passes and ran for a fifth score in a 37-6 rout of Treasure Coast (9-3), which was home as the top-seeded team in Class 4 Suburban Region 3.

Three of Moore’s scoring throws went to Javon Ross, including a 55-yarder. Ross also went 59 yards with a reception to set up his own 9-yard TD catch.

The Bulldogs (11-2), who trounced the No. 2 seed, Orange City University, last week, are headed for a state semifinal for the second time in program history. They’ll play at Venice (11-2), which won its third state title two years ago.

DeLand was a state runner-up in 2009.

Mandarin edges Seminole

Sanford Seminole’s quest for a third state title ended with a 28-24 homefield loss to Jacksonville Mandarin (10-3), which also eliminated previously undefeated Winter Park and Class 4M No. 1 Lake Mary in its 3-0 Region 1 run through Orlando area opposition.

The game went back-and-forth before No. 5 seed Mandarin scored the game-winning TD on a 43-yard pass from Tramell Jones to Ethan Sherman with 5:21 remaining.

The Mustangs forced the ‘Noles (10-3) to turn the ball over on downs four minutes later and then sealed the victory with a pass interception in the end zone after Seminole regained possession with just 17.9 seconds left.

“It hurts. It’s tough. When you work so hard, you just want to get the final result, but everybody can’t win every game, and unfortunately we were on the wrong side of it this time,” said first-year Seminole coach Karl Calhoun Jr.

Seminole senior QB Karson Siqueiros-Lasky ran for two first-half TDs and Rodney Grant scored with 8:18 to go for a 24-21 lead.

Seminole is 53-9 over five seasons and 13-4 in playoff games since 2019, including its 12-0 state title year of 2020.

— J.C. Carnahan

Hawks fall short

Lake Minneola senior Jackson Hughes passed for 453 yards and four TDs but that wasn’t enough to keep up with Lakeland’s onslaught of points in the 4S Region 2 final.

The Dreadnaughts (10-3) got 351 yards rushing by senior D’marius Rucker and TDs from six different players.

“Everyone in the stadium saw it. We did not play defense at all,” Lake Minneola coach Walter Banks said. “We cannot win a game like this against a team like that. With a running attack like that, you have to tackle.”

Lake Minneola finished 9-4. The Hawks, the 6A state runner-up in 2020, are 10-4 in playoff games since 2019 but have not found a way to slow Lakeland. The Dreadnaughts ousted Lake Minneola 41-6 a year ago on the way to an eighth state title.

Hughes was 25-of-43 passing with one interception. He threw for 31 TDs and more than 3,200 yards this season. D’Nari Adams caught 75- and 34-yard TD passes.

Lake Minneola running back Dane Thompkins added three TD runs to finish the year with 25 scores.

— Bill Kemp

Bolles stifles Bishop Moore

Bishop Moore’s nine-game winning streak ended with a 34-14 homefield loss to Jacksonville Bolles (8-5) in the 2M Region 1 final.

Bishop Moore (9-4) was able to drive deep into Bulldogs territory on the opening drive of the game but fumbled the ball away on a bad handoff. It was the only time the Hornets crossed midfield in a first half that ended with Bolles leading 27-0.

It was 34-0 after three quarters before the Hornets scored two late TDs by Dain Sweeney and Gabe Diaz.

— Max Gamarra

OCP is conquered

Orlando Christian Prep, the No. 2 seed in Class 1M Region 1, traveled to top seed Jacksonville Trinity Christian (9-3) and was outscored 48-20.

The loss marked the third consecutive year in which the nine-time state champion Conquerors (9-3) ended a playoff run by OCP (10-2).

