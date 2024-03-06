FHSAA faces uncomfortable tightrope with high school sports NIL, pitiful coach pay

The Florida High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors is walking on a tightrope whether they realize it or not.

It’s been little more than a week since the FHSAA board discussed Name, Image and Likeness. It will be an ongoing discussion, and the group has scheduled a workshop for April.

NIL at the high school level in Florida has inherent issues the board needs to address.

How does the FHSAA allow student-athletes to profit from NIL all while still keeping the integrity of sport?

How much enforcement does the FHSAA want to have, especially considering the state’s open enrollment policy?

How much NIL education should the FHSAA demand — as some other state associations do — for school administration, coaches and athletes?

Is there a way to open the NIL door but keep shady street agents from walking through it arm-in-arm with the athletes?

These are just some of the things the FHSAA (hopefully) is thinking through.

But that’s not the tightrope.

The tightrope that could have very long-lasting ramifications is how will the FHSAA approve NIL while the vast majority of its public school football coaches are getting paid less than a dollar an hour each year.

Several coaches, who declined to go on the record, have voiced their concerns over players getting paid while their pay remains stagnant year after year. Some coaches have left or threated to leave the state altogether and head for greener (literally) pastures.

Just last week, Travis Roland left Mainland, his alma mater, to become the head coach at Camden County (Georgia). Roland won 30 games, the 2023 Class 3S state championship and was the 2022 state runner-up. He’s gone now.

He joins a list of recent successful coaches who left Florida and got a payday.

Last year, state championship-winning coach Eric Lodge left Seminole for a head coaching job in South Carolina. Aaron Sheppard guided Ocoee to its first regional championship in 2022, then left to take an assistant coaching job — with a healthy pay bump — in Georgia.

On his way out, Sheppard made it clear he wanted to stay at Ocoee but couldn’t turn down what he felt was a life-changing opportunity for his family.

Coaches in Florida’s public schools, with a handful of exceptions, are getting paid a mere stipend while also being expected to teach a full slate of classes. Coaches in states such as Georgia and Alabama can get paid six figures just to coach football. Which situation sounds more appealing?

Now, it looks like NIL is going to get added into the mix. So, it’s possible (or even likely) that some locker rooms will have players receiving more money than their coaches.

And a lot of coaches are upset. Not so much that their players can earn NIL money, although there is some real concern, but more that they continue to get overlooked and underpaid. And the end result will be public schools continuing to lose successful and qualified coaches to private schools with no set stipend or other states that value coaches more than Florida does.

To be fair, the FHSAA has no authority to change what coaches make. That’s done at the county level. But the FHSAA does have a massive platform to be the voice and catalyst for change.

Maybe the FHSAA is using that platform behind the scenes rather than doing it in a public way. Dr. Andrew Ramjit, executive director of the Florida Coaches Coalition, mentioned on X in February that the FHSAA has been working behind the scenes on the issue. Let’s hope that’s the case.

NIL is a rather new issue. Coach pay isn’t.

Approving one could absolutely end up alienating a crucial group even more.

At some point, the FHSAA board has to lead. Being THE voice demanding change in coach pay would be a great start.

The FHSAA is walking a tightrope.

There isn’t a whole lot of margin for error on their next steps.

