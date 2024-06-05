New FHSAA Championship Division puts top 8 teams in spotlight; shot clock for basketball playoffs?

Perennial powers Dr. Phillips and Lake Highland Prep both won girls basketball state championships last March and the debate was on as to which one was Florida’s best title team.

Starting with the 2025-26 school year those questions will be answered on the court.

The Florida High School Athletic Association’s board of directors voted 12-1 Tuesday to add a Championship Division to team bracket sports — with the eight highest ranked teams regardless of classification squaring off in a playoff format that has a double-elimination twist.

Lake Mary football coach Scott Perry said he’d be glad to see his team be one of eight chosen for the Championship bracket. The Rams have never reached a football state final but they have knocked on the door in recent seasons and were the one Orlando area team ranked among the top eight in the state going into last fall’s playoffs.

“I think it would be huge,” Perry said. “It’s the best team from all levels. You want to be the best. That’s why we do it.”

FHSAA board approves Name, Image, Likeness rule allowing payments for high school athletes

Seven teams that won football state championships last year would have likely qualified for Championship Division play, which will be based on MaxPreps rankings at the end of the regular season: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, Cocoa, Mainland, Lakeland and Miami Columbus. In the plan for 2025, only one would end its season with a championship victory.

Lake Brantley softball coach Jacob Stanley, who saw his program reach unprecedented heights with a 2022 Class 7A state runner-up finish and a second final four appearance in 2023, is also all for the open division concept that has worked in Arizona and California.

“I am 100% in favor,” he said in his reply to an Orlando Sentinel survey of area coaches. “I know this means the chance of winning a state title drops tremendously. But if our program was identified as one of the top (teams) in the state, that recognition would mean more than winning a title in the non-open classifications.”

When Stanley voiced that opinion the FHSAA was considering pulling the top 32 teams into an open division. That was scaled back after a Classification Task Force brought the proposal to the board of directors in 2023.

FHSAA scraps Metro-Suburban but tables Open Division talk

The Championship Division applies to tackle football, girls volleyball, basketball, soccer, baseball, softball, lacrosse, girls flag football, and the sports that now have just one classification: golf, beach volleyball, boys volleyball, water polo, wrestling and weightlifting.

It does not apply to competitive cheer or what the FHSAA labels as individual sports: bowling, cross country, tennis, track and field, and wrestling.

Shelton Crews, executive director of the Florida Athletic Coaches Association, attended Tuesday’s board meeting in Gainesville and expressed concern that the Championship playoffs could reduce interest in the other classifications (1A and Rural through 7A).

“You want to be one of the top eight teams, obviously,” Apopka football coach Jeff Rolson said. “But what does it mean now if you’re in the 7A tournament? Does this take away from everybody else?”

Board member Ryan Smith, athletic director at The Benjamin School of Palm Beach Gardens, authored the new formula. He said matching nationally-ranked programs who repeatedly win state titles against each other will create better competitive balance across all classifications. He added that marquee matchups could mean TV coverage and marketing opportunities that could boost financial gains for teams involved and the FHSAA.

Smith added a double elimination factor that helped revive an open division discussion that was tabled last October. It guarantees that the top eight teams will play at least two playoff games.

One sub-bracket will have the No. 1, 4, 5 and 8 seeds. The other has numbers 2, 3, 6 and 7. Each will have two first round games followed by one winner’s bracket game and a loser’s bracket matchup that eliminates a team. The teams that win their first two playoff games advance to the state semifinal round and get a bye while the teams with one loss in each bracket play each other in third round games that determine the other two semifinalists. The semis and championship games would be single elimination.

Shot clock status

The FHSAA inched a little closer to implementing mandatory shot clocks in high school boys and girls basketball by approving a rules change that says the 35-second count can be used in state series playoff games (district, region and state tournaments) as long as both schools agree.

The association, which has allowed shot clocks in regular season play for several years, stopped short of finalizing a plan to make the timers universal across the state.

“The next step would be to bring it back up for mandatory/full implementation,” said board member and shot clock proponent Trevor Berryhill, athletic director for The Master’s Academy.

Some school districts continue to express concerns about the cost of installing and operating the clocks.

FHSAA eyes 8-team Open Division for super powers such as Chaminade, Aquinas

Varsity content editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com.