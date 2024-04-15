FHSAA: Board to vote on allowing transfer students to play in spring game

The Florida High School Athletic Association may end a long-standing rule of not allowing players who transfer to participate in spring football games.

The FHSAA Board of Directors is set to vote Monday on a proposal that would remove a policy that states that spring football practice is a continuation of the fall season.

"Spring football practice is not close to being a continuation of the fall season," board member Ricky Bell wrote in his proposal.

Bell specifically noted in the proposal that teams in the spring have new coaches and new players.

The measure could be big for recruiting as it would allow transfer players to be on the field before college coaches in a game setting.

If the proposal passes, it is unknown if it will go into effect immediately or for the 2024-25 school year.

