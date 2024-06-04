FHSAA board approves Name, Image, Likeness rule allowing payments for high school athletes

The Florida High School Athletics Association board of directors unanimously approved bylaw changes Tuesday to allow student athletes to engage in Name, Image and Likeness deals. With the motion, Florida becomes the 36th state, including the District of Columbia, to allow NIL compensation at the high school level.

The board, which has been discussing NIL in a number of meetings and workshops for the past two months, discussed wording in several bylaws Tuesday, but there was little friction in the discussions and the committee approved the motion within the first two hours of the final board meeting for the school year.

The issue has been on the front-burner of all FHSAA discussion as the association tried to get ahead of expected state legislation that will be approved to permit high schoolers to profit from NIL agreements.

NIL opportunities are subject to compliance with the FHSAA bylaw 9.9, in regards to amateurism (see image below).

Bylaw 9.9.4.7 was a big part of the discussions. It states that an athlete who transfers after starting a sport, shall be prohibited from securing an NIL agreement that season. Transfers have been a growing concern since state legislation in the past two decades forced the FHSAA to relax restrictions to match up with open enrollment and school choice policies. One of the fears is having athletes lured to another school with NIL enticement.

This bylaw would help curb any movement from school to school by prohibiting a student from accepting NIL compensation after transferring to another school during his/her first season of participation in a particular sport.

There is also concern about so-called collectives, which on the college level allow business networks to pool finances and develop packages to compensate athletes. Athletic directors fear that collectives could take away booster funding that now go to high school sports programs could be diverted to individuals with social media notoriety. The new FHSAA NIL bylaw 9.9.4.2 would draw a line between the two entities. It reads:

“NIL collectives shall not include team fundraising, but does include and is not limited to groups, organizations, or cooperative enterprises that exist to collect funds from donors and businesses, to help facilitate NIL deals for student-athletes, and/or create ways for athletes to monetize from their NIL.”

Student-athletes will not be allowed to use a school’s name, logo, uniform, mascot, insignia or any other identifying marks when engaging in NIL activity. None of the aforementioned can be used by the athlete in promoting a business entity.

