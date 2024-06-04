FHSAA approves NIL deals for Florida's high school athletes: See the important details

The Florida High School Athletic Association voted Tuesday to permit Name, Image and Likeness deals for athletes, a move that could reshape the high school sports landscape statewide.

The 13-member board of directors approved the measure by unanimous vote.

Under the bill, which largely rewrites FHSAA Policy 9.9, the association will now permit high school students to earn money from their name, image and likeness, overcoming concerns that NIL could accelerate recruiting and exacerbate competitive imbalance.

The measure takes effect in time for the 2024-25 season.

What is NIL?

Under the NIL proposal, athletes will be permitted to profit from their name, image and likeness without placing their athletic eligibility at risk.

This could include, for example, endorsements for a business, long prohibited under amateurism regulations for high school athletics and — until recent years — college athletics as well.

Under the provisions of the new rules, students and their parents or guardians are responsible for negotiating any NIL arrangements. The FHSAA rules also prohibit athletes from earning money off NIL while using their school's uniform, logo, equipment or similar intellectual or physical properties.

A provision forbids schools from using NIL as an enticement for students to attend their program, and prohibits students from securing an NIL deal after an in-season transfer without a good cause exemption from the relevant school district.

Students violating the NIL policies would result in a formal warning and the termination of the agreement. A second offense would lead to a one-year suspension.

FHSAA: No NIL Collectives

While college-style NIL is coming to high school sports, college-style NIL collectives — at least if the FHSAA rules hold — are not.

The FHSAA prohibits schools from setting up college-style NIL collectives, defined under Policy 9.9.4.4 as "groups, organizations, or cooperative enterprises that exist to collect funds from donors and help facilitate NIL deals for student-athletes, and/or create ways for athletes to monetize from their NIL."

However, board members weighed the challenges involved in regulating collectives, and how the association can police booster clubs if they function as de facto collectives.

The FHSAA also bans NIL deals with certain types of organizations: adult entertainment, alcohol, tobacco and vaping products, cannabis and related substances, controlled substances and prescription drugs, gambling and related organizations, weapons and ammunition, or political or social activism.

Which other states approve NIL for high school?

By approving NIL, Florida joins a growing number of athletic associations, now numbering more than 30 states.

States also permitting NIL deals as of the fall are Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Washington, as well as Washington, D.C.

What is Florida's NIL history?

Up until this point, NIL for high school athletes has been off the table for Florida: As recently as 2021, former executive director George Tomyn reiterated that students accepting NIL deals would face a one-year ineligibility period. But the policy has continued to face challenges.

In 2022, Westminster Christian baseball infielder Sal Stewart and University of Miami football player Gilbert Frierson sued the FHSAA and several other entities after FHSAA bylaws prevented Stewart from accepting an NIL deal with LifeWallet.

A year and a half ago, Bartram Trail girls lacrosse attacker Ryann Frechette reached a preliminary NIL deal with a Maryland-based equipment manufacturer, but the FHSAA board of directors denied the appeal.

What are the reactions?

Monica Colucci, school board member from Miami-Dade County, said the FHSAA's NIL vote will "put us on par with the rest of the country."

"This is something new. We are going into new territory for the state of Florida," she said.

Board member Paul Selvidio, chief financial officer of the Community School of Naples, largely welcomed the move for allowing high school students to profit from their athletic talents.

"I think there's a lot of fear out there, but I have confidence in the system and that the free market will regulate all of this," Selvidio said.

Shelton Crews, executive director of the Florida Athletic Coaches Association, told the board he is not entirely opposed to the idea of NIL, but he expressed reservations about its potential pitfalls.

"There's a lot of scary things there. Look what has happened in college athletics… The NCAA has not regulated it, and now we're jumping into it, and I don't know if we have the mechanisms in place," Crews said.

He cited the future acceleration of transfers, effects on coach pay and the difficulty of regulating NIL deals.

Shot clock expansion, heat rules pass

NIL was far from the only item on the agenda for the association.

The association voted to expand the shot clock in basketball to include FHSAA state playoff games provided that both schools agree. The measure is the latest step toward a planned large-scale implementation of the shot clock, which began two years ago. Schools can also use the shot clock for regular season contests if noted and signed by both programs on the game contract.

The FHSAA voted unanimously to implement changes relating to heat acclimatization and sudden cardiac arrest. Among other requirements, the new rules require all paid coaches to receive training in CPR, first aid and automated external defibrillator use.

