FHSAA approves high school students making NIL money

Parents react to proposal that would allow high school students to get paid for sports through NIL deals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida High School Athletic Association on Tuesday approved rules to allow high school students to make money from their name, image and likeness, commonly known as NIL.

The approval is pending ratification by the State Board of Education on July 24. A majority of other states already allow NIL for high school athletes.

The rules allow students to make NIL money as long as they aren’t promoting adult entertainment, alcohol, tobacco, gambling, weapons, or political or social activism, among other things.

NIL agreements may also not extend past a student’s high school graduation date, and schools, their districts, and their governing bodies are released from any liability related to the agreement.

Students may also not appear in any school attire or uniforms, or reference their schools, in any promotional material, unless they’re granted written permission from the school, district, or its governing body.

Schools are prohibited from offering money to students and using NIL for recruiting purposes. Schools violating the policy may face discipline.

Any student who violates the NIL rules will be given a warning the first time and may have to change or terminate the agreement and return any compensation or gifts. A second offense would result in the student being ineligible for one year. A third offense would result in ineligibility for the student’s entire high school term.

Students who transfer schools after starting a sport are ineligible from entering an NIL agreement for that season, unless the student meets one of the provisions in the transfer policy.

