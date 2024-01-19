FGCU women's basketball team stays perfect in ASUN play with win over Queens

Back at Alico Arena after a three-game road trip to open Atlantic Sun Conference play, the FGCU women’s basketball team gave their devoted fans plenty to cheer about Thursday against visiting Queens (N.C.).

The Eagles never trailed against the Royals, dispatching their ASUN foes 82-57 behind a stellar performance by Emani Jefferson. The redshirt junior scored a season-high 24 points, mostly by utilizing her superior quickness to continually get good looks at the hoop.

The 5-foot-6 Jefferson also pulled down seven rebounds, three of the offensive glass. Two of those came on the same possession, which ended with her converting a 3-point play following a slash to the basket. That play was part of a 12-2 run by FGCU that put the Eagles in firm control with a 40-22 advantage at halftime.

Emani Jefferson of FGCU goes up for a shot against Queens University on Thursday, Jan 18, 2024, at Florida Gulf Coast University.

For the game, FGCU grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and had 26 second-chance points. The Eagles also scored 30 points off of 25 Queens turnovers.

“We had some really good stretches,” FGCU coach Karl Smesko said. “Defensively, I think we need to play a little bit better.”

After limiting the Royals to 9-of-31 shooting in the opening half, FGCU did allow Queens to shoot 55% from the field over the final two quarters.

Redshirt junior Maddie Antenucci finished with 15 points for the Eagles (14-4, 4-0) while Uju Ezedu added 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Junior guard Tiziana Huici led Queens (6-11, 0-4) with 17 points.

Here are three takeaways from Thursday’s win.

Jefferson plays bigger than her size

Emani Jefferson of FGCU drives to the basket in their game against Queens University on Thursday, Jan 18, 2024, at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Jefferson, who missed the Eagles’ first nine games while waiting for her NCAA transfer waiver to be approved, has been an impact player for FGCU since finally hitting the court in early December.

Including her performance against Queens, she’s averaging a team-best 14.9 points on 51% shooting from the field. She also excels at generating contact and getting to the free-throw line. Jefferson connected on 10-of-13 foul shots against the Royals and is second on the team in both free throws made and attempted, despite playing in just nine games.

“She’s always been aggressive; she likes to get after it,” said Smesko of Jefferson, a North Port High School graduate. “She’s always wanting to throw her body around. She’s been an All-Conference level player for us so far this year and I still think she had some growth in front of her.”

Jefferson said her knack for putting defenders on their heels and frequently beating them to loose balls comes from visualizing the next play.

“I’m just always trying to think ahead,” she said. “Coach Smesko talks about thinking ahead and thinking about the next play and reading the defense. That’s what I try to do.”

FGCU got to the charity stripe early and often

Thanks in part to Jefferson’s effort, the Eagles set season-high for both free throws made (25) and attempted (37) against Queens. Thursday’s game, which saw FGCU connect on 9-of-30 3-point tries, marked the fourth time this season the Eagles attempted more foul shots than 3-pointers.

Last year, that happened just twice. One of those was in the Eagles’ 74-63 win over No. 5 seed Washington State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Emani Jefferson of FGCU drives past Nicole Gwynn of Queens University on Thursday, Jan 18, 2024, at Florida Gulf Coast University.

No place like home

FGCU stayed perfect at Alico Arena with Thursday’s win, improving to 8-0 on the season. The Eagles also extended their winning streak to 23 in a row at Alico, the fifth-longest active home-court win streak in the nation. FGCU hasn’t lost a home contest since its 71-48 setback to Duke on Dec. 11, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: FGCU women's basketball team defeats Queens to stay unbeaten in ASUN