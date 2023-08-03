FGCU women's basketball on collision course with Iowa, Caitlin Clark at Gulf Coast Showcase

Caitlin Clark had a record-setting NCAA tournament in leading Iowa to the national championship game.

The FGCU women's basketball team will not have to travel far for a big-time national showcase game.

The Eagles are on a second-round collision course with NCAA national runner-up Iowa and reigning National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark at the Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena in November.

The annual eight-team women's tournament is set for Nov. 24-26 in Estero and includes Kansas State, Western Kentucky, North Carolina, and Vermont, while FGCU will face Delaware in the first round at 5 p.m. on Nov. 24 and Iowa will face Purdue Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m. The winners of those two games play Saturday night at 7:30.

Iowa (31-7, 15-3 Big Ten in 2022-23) finished as national runners-up to LSU in the NCAA Tournament while North Carolina (22-11, 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) and FGCU (33-4, 17-1 Atlantic Sun) advanced to the second round of the tournament. Vermont (25-7, 14-2 America East) lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Kansas State (19-17, 5-13 Big 12) advanced to the Super 16 of the WNIT. Western Kentucky (19-14 overall, 14-6 Conference USA) dropped its first-round game in the WNIT.

Delaware (16-14, 9-9 Coastal Athletic Association) and Purdue Fort Wayne (14-19, 9-11 Horizon League) did not make the postseason.

FGCU has posted five Top 25 finishes in the past six seasons. FGCU owns a 582-105 (.847) all-time mark since head coach Karl Smesko started the program prior to the 2002-03 season. The .847 win percentage is the best in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history.

The first-round schedule for Friday, Nov. 24 is Kansas State vs. Western Kentucky, 11 a.m.; North Carolina vs. Vermont, 1:30 p.m.; FGCU vs. Delaware, 5 p.m.; and Iowa vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

FGCU coach Karl Smesko celebrates after the Eagles' first-round 2023 NCAA Tournament win over Washington State in Villanova, Pa. on Saturday.

Game times for Saturday and Sunday will be the same with semifinal games on Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s championship game will tip at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket information can be found at the official event website – www.gulfcoastshowcase.com. Tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, Aug. 10.

