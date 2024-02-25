FGCU men's basketball teams closes out home schedule with key win over Queens (N.C.)

In desperate need of a win to help secure its place in the Atlantic Sun Conference championship tournament, the FGCU men’s basketball team quickly fell into a double-digit deficit against Queens (N.C.) in its final regular season game at Alico Arena Saturday.

At the first media timeout, senior forward Keeshawn Kellman said the message delivered was a simple one: keep calm and start scoring.

“Just keep our composure,” he said. “At the end of the day, we know who we are, we know what we’re capable of. Keep fighting.”

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles forward Keeshawn Kellman (32) dunks the ball during the second half of an ASUN conference game against the Queens Royals at Alico Arena in Fort Myers on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

The Eagles did just that while also delivering a season-best offensive performance in a 90-81 victory, their first-ever over the Royals.

“It was really nice to see us make some shots,” FGCU coach Pat Chambers said. “And I thought we played tough and physical tonight.”

The Eagles clamped down defensively following Queens’ hot start, which saw the Royals connect on six of their first seven field goal attempts, including three 3-pointers. Queens shot just 20-of-54 from the field (37%) the rest of the way.

Junior Zach Anderson poured in a career-best 26 points for FGCU (12-17, 6-8), while Kellman added 18 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. Junior guard AJ McKee had 22 points for the Royals (12-18, 6-9).

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Eagles and moved them into seventh place in the ASUN standings. The top 10 teams in the conference qualify for the championship tournament.

Here are three takeways from Saturday’s game.

Anderson gets back on track

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles forward Zach Anderson (10) greets fans after defeating the Queens Royals in an ASUN conference game at Alico Arena in Fort Myers on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

After scoring a total of just 18 points in FGCU’s previous three games, the 6-foot-7 forward broke out in a big way against Queens. Anderson connected on 10-of-14 shots, including a perfect 4-for-4 on 3-pointers.

“I think that was so good for him and his conference as we go into the playoffs these last two weeks,” Chambers said of Anderson. “He’s just been struggling with his shot, guys have been bodying him, getting after him. Queens tried to do the same thing and I think he adjusted.”

Eagles control ASUN Tournament destiny

Saturday’s win over Queens was crucial because it prevented the Royals from sweeping the season series which would have given a tiebreaker edge over the Eagles. It also kept FGCU in control of its own fate with just two games left on its regular season slate: road contests against North Florida and Jacksonville next week.

“I just think we control what we can control,” Chambers said. “We can’t scoreboard watch. That’s going to be our mentality going into next week.”

Five FGCU players honored on Senior Night

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Isaiah Thompson (11) shoots a three point basket during the second half of an ASUN conference game against the Queens Royals at Alico Arena in Fort Myers on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

The Eagles recognized its five seniors in a pregame ceremony: forwards Kellman and Dakota Rivers and guards Cyrus Largie, Franco Miller Jr. and Isaiah Thompson. All players were presented a framed jersey by Chambers.

The coach also elected to start the five against Queens. The unfamiliar lineup may have contributed a bit to the Royals’ hot start especially since Queens got a number of uncontested offensive looks during its opening surge.

“I always want to do the right thing even though I felt this is a must win, the last one at home and a big one for our playoff chances,” Chambers said.

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Franco Miller Jr. (12) is fouled while making a lay up during the first half of an ASUN conference game against the Queens Royals at Alico Arena in Fort Myers on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Aside from Kellman, who transferred from Princeton following last season, FGCU’s other seniors all spent at least four years in the program with Rivers and Largie sending five years with the Eagles.

“That doesn’t happen anymore,” Chambers said, referring to the increased movement of players in college basketball due to the transfer portal. “I was happy for them. It’s always good to see their families and I know how special it is for them.”

Kellman said he can’t believe his lone season at FGCU is already winding down. “Everything just like flew by,” he said. “But I’ve enjoyed every moment I’ve been here at FGCU. Being on the court, being with my guys, being in the community. I wouldn’t trade that for anything in the world.”

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: FGCU men's basketball defeats Queens to help ASN Tournament chances