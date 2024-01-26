FGCU men's basketball team loses in lopsided fashion to hot-shooting Lipscomb

Facing the Atlantic Sun Conference’s best shooting team in Lipscomb, the FGCU men’s basketball team needed to come up with a strong defensive showing Thursday at Alico Arena to take down the Bisons.

They didn’t get one.

Lipscomb put on an offensive clinic, particularly in the second half, to blow past the Eagles 98-72. The Bisons (13-8, 4-2) put up 58 points in the final 20 minutes, shooting a blistering 71.4% from the field, including 11-for-16 from the 3-point line.

“We almost gave up 100 points; that’s just not a way you’re going to any games,” FGCU coach Pat Chambers said.

“We still have a lot more growth and we need to keep getting better,” Chambers said. “We have 10 games to go. I still feel really strongly about this group. We’ve just got to put it together.”

The 98 points were the most allowed by the Eagles at Alico Arena since March 4, 2018 when Lipscomb defeated top-seeded FGCU 108-96 in the ASUN championship game.

Thursday’s 26-point margin was the worst homecourt loss for the Eagles to a conference foe since 2011 when Belmont beat FGCU 83-51 at Alico Arena.

Lipscomb came out firing from the opening tipoff, hitting 8 of its first 10 shots to grab an early 19-13 lead. The Bisons shot 59.3% from the field in the first half and held a 40-34 advantage at the break.

FGCU (8-13, 2-4) opened the second half with a 9-3 run, tying the game at 43-43 on a pair of free throws by senior forward Keeshawn Kellman.

The Bisons responded in a big way, hitting 10 consecutive field goals over a six-minute stretch to open up a 68-52 lead. FGCU would never get closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

Derrin Boyd, left, of the Lipscomb basketball team celebrates a basket with Joe Anderson, #22 during a game against Lipscomb at Alico Arena on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Lipscomb won 98-72. Boyd scored 38 points.

Graduate guard Derrin Boyd led Lipscomb with a career-high 38 points, knocking down eight 3-pointers.

Senior guard Isaiah Thompson led FGCU with 19 points.

Here are three takeaways from Thursday’s game.

Lipscomb shot the lights out

The Bisons didn’t quite make every shot they took Thursday, though it may have seemed like it. Lipscomb shot a season-high 65.5% from the field, which included hitting 15 of its 29 3-point attempts.

For good measure, the Bisons also converted all seven of their tries from the free throw line.

Lipscomb entered the game tops in the ASUN in overall field goal percentage (48.5%) and second from behind the arc (36.8%).

FGCU has its own top shooter

Kellman, who finished with 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the field, has connected on 70.9% of his field goal attempts this season. That will likely place him No. 1 in the nation in field goal percentage once the NCAA updates its statistical database.

In order to qualify, a player needs to average at least five made field goals per game. Kellman is at that exact mark, with 105 in 21 games played.

Zach Anderson of the FGCU MenÕs basketball team gets fouled as he drives to the basket during game against Lipscomb at Alico Arena on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. FGCU lost.

“He’s doing a great job offensively,” Chambers said. “He commands a double-team and that’s what you need out there. Now we have two guys, Zach Anderson and Keeshawn that command double-teams. So the other guys have to step up and make some shots.”

FGCU recognizes Coaches vs. Cancer

FGCU MenÕs basketball team coaches stand on the floor during a timeout during a game against Lipscomb at Alico Arena on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. FGCU lost.

The FGCU coaching staff wore colorful sneakers for Thursday's game to highlight Coaches vs. Cancer Week, which aims to unite communities in the fight against the deadly disease.

Founded in 1993 by former Missouri coach Norm Stewart, the program is a cooperative effort between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The goal is to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs.

In its 30-year history, the program has raised more than $150 million.

To learn more about the Coaches vs. Cancer program, visit coaches.cancer.org.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: FGCU men's basketball falls to Lipscomb at Alico Arena