FGCU men's basketball scheduled to open Indiana's season, name associate head coach

The FGCU men's basketball team will be Indiana's season-opening 2023-24 opponent, The Daily Hoosier confirmed on Thursday.

As first reported by Jon Rothstein, the Eagles will play the Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Indiana finished last season 23-12 overall and second in the Big Ten at 12-8. They were a four-seed in last year's NCAA Tournament and fell in the second round to Miami 85-69.

This will be the second straight year FGCU coach Pat Chambers' squad will face a Power Five Conference on the road early in the season. Last year the Eagles went to Los Angeles and beat USC 71-64. The Eagles finished the 2022-23 campaign 17-15 and lost in the first round of the ASUN Tournament.

In other news, Veteran coach Kyle Griffin has been elevated to the role of associate head coach for the FGCU men's basketball team, Chambers announced Thursday.

Griffin enters his second season with the Eagles after four years at La Salle - including two years as associate head coach."Kyle is loyal, hard-working and passionate about our program and players," Chambers said in a release. "He carries a tremendous basketball IQ and is a relentless recruiter. We are fortunate to have a coach of his caliber on the FGCU staff, and his future is very bright in the game."

In addition to his stint at La Salle, Griffin has been a member of the staffs at Lehigh (2013-16) and Robert Morris (2016-18). He started as an assistant coach with the Explorers in 2018-19 before being elevated to associate head coach in 2020-21.

