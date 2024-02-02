FGCU men's basketball hits season-high 14 3-pointers in win over Central Arkansas

The Florida Gulf Coast men's basketball team improved to 10-13 on the year and 4-4 in Atlantic Sun Conference action after downing Central Arkansas 82-59 Thursday night.

The Eagles used a red-hot offensive start to build a commanding lead over the Bears (8-16, 4-4).

Five minutes into the contest, FGCU was up 15-2 after knocking down three 3-pointers. At the 10-minute mark, the Eagles were shooting 11-of-17 from the field and 5-of-10 from behind the arc.

At the end of the opening 20 minutes, FGCU had put together a season-high 49 first-half points on 20-of-35 shooting. Central Arkansas was never able to match the outburst.

Zach Anderson tallied 12 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting in the first 20 minutes. He also corralled six rebounds, four of which came from the offensive glass.

The scoring avalanche continued through the start of the second half when the Eagles went 3-of-4 from deep in the first three minutes and extended their lead to 58-30.

FGCU ended the win with a season-high 14 made threes. The team went 33-of-62 from the floor, and 14-of-34 from deep. Anderson led all scorers with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting with 10 rebounds, including five offensive rebounds. He added four assists, four turnovers, and one steal to the dominant effort.

Dallion Johnson tacked on 15 points with his five made triples. Isaiah Thompson added 12 points with his four 3-pointers and dished out four assists with just one turnover. Franco Miller Jr. also broke double-digit scoring, going 4-of-7 from the field for 10 points.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: FGCU men's basketball defeats Central Arkansas behind strong offensive effort