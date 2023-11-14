FGCU men's basketball falls to Pittsburgh on the road, 86-74

Florida Gulf Coast lost to Pittsburgh 86-74 in a non-conference road bout on Monday night.

Pat Chambers started freshman guard Rahmir Barno over Isaiah Thompson, and Barno came out firing on all cylinders. He had a quick eight points in the first five minutes after hitting back-to-back 3-pointers, while both teams struggled from deep.

As the game slowed down, the Eagles looked for more paint touches from their bigs. It worked well, with both sides trading buckets and the Panthers clinging to a 22-20 lead after the opening ten minutes.

But Pittsburgh recognized the adjustment and made a change of their own by sending a double on any and all post touches. The call stymied FGCU's offensive rhythm, and the Panthers rode a 15-5 run through the final five minutes of the half to a 45-35 lead.

In the second half, Chambers made a quick substitution for Barno in favor of Thompson, who didn't check back out for the remainder of the half. The two squads went back to trading blows over the next 15 minutes, with the Panthers holding a 73-62 lead with five minutes left to play.

That's when Thompson knocked down back-to-back triples, and Andre Weir muscled in an and-1 off of an offensive board that cut the lead to 76-71.

Chambers then called for a Hack-A-Shaq on Pittsburgh's Fedrick Federiko. But Weir just lunged at Federiko instead of making a play on the ball and was assessed a flagrant one foul. Federiko knocked down 1-of-2 free throws, and the Panthers scored on a layup after retaining possession.

A turnover from Thompson on the following play resulted in a fastbreak slam from Federiko, and suddenly Pittsburgh was up 83-73 with just over two minutes to play.

FGCU finished the loss 28-of-58 from the floor, and 7-of-24 from deep as five Eagles broke double-digit scoring. Keesha Kellman tallied a team-high 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting with six rebounds. Fellow big man Weir added 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting along with five rebounds from off the bench.

Thompson finished with 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting, going 3-of-6 from downtown while getting two steals, all of which came in his 17 second-half minutes.

Chase Johnston got his floater going after missing some early threes and finished with 12 points. Zach Anderson added 10 points and six rebounds in his 38 minutes of action.

Barno, who only played the opening two minutes of the second half, finished with 8 points of 3-of-5 shooting while going 2-of-3 from deep along with two assists and two turnovers.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: FGCU men's basketball falls to Pittsburgh on the road, 86-74