FGCU men, women begin ASUN portion of basketball seasons riding win streaks

The FGCU men’s and women’s basketball teams each begin ASUN conference play Thursday against Jacksonville. The men will host the Dolphins (9-5) at Alico Arena while the women will head north to take on Jacksonville (4-9). Here’s a look at the major storylines for each team as they head into the most important portion of their seasons.

FGCU men: Poor start, spectacular finish

Action from a regular season game between the FGCU menÕs basketball team and the #7 ranked FAU Owls at Alico Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. FGCU stunned FAU 72-68.

The Eagles (6-9) enter ASUN play coming off the biggest regular season win in the program’s history, last Saturday’s 72-68 upset over then No. 7 ranked FAU in front of a sellout crowd at Alico Arena.

Junior guard Dallion Johnson’s 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining snapped a 68-68 tie and gave FGCU the lead for good. Junior forward Zach Anderson had a team-high 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles, who turned in one of their best defensive efforts of the season, holding the Owls to just 41.4% shooting, including 4-of-20 from 3-point range, and forcing 11 turnovers. The shocking win earned FGCU some much-deserved national accolades and also shifted the narrative from what had been a disappointing start to the 2023-24 season.

The Eagles opened with just three wins in their first 12 games, dropping four road games to Power 5 opponents. Just one of those victories came against a Division 1 opponent, a 68-65 decision at FIU on Nov. 29.

In the lead-up to the FAU game, FGCU barely survived against NAIA Florida Memorial, winning 78-75 in overtime on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by sophomore forward Blaise Vespe, his first made field goal of the season.

All those struggles faded into the background, however, once FGCU pulled off an upset for the ages against FAU. Now the question is can the Eagles ride that momentum into ASUN play?

Eagles hard-hit by injuries

What made FGCU’s win over the Owls even more impressive is that it came with key performers Isaiah Thompson, Chase Johnston, and Andre Weir sidelined with injuries. While Thompson is expected back soon, perhaps for Thursday’s ASUN opener, both the 6-foot-10 Weir (torn labrum) and the sharpshooting Johnston (lower body) will miss the rest of the season.

Only Anderson and 6-foot-8 senior forward Keeshawn Kellman have started every game for FGCU this season. The Eagles have sent out seven different starting lineups so far this season and haven’t had the same starters for more than three consecutive games.

Kellman proves a reliable force in the post

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles forward Keeshawn Kellman (32) celebrates after sinking a shot and collecting a free throw in the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. The Bearcats took a 99-62 win at home.

FGCU has leaned heavily on the Princeton transfer who hasn’t disappointed. Kellman leads the Eagles in both rebounds (6.6 per game) and blocked shots (19) and is averaging 11.7 points per game on 69.9% shooting, which is among the top field-goal percentages in the nation.

ASUN outlook

Eastern Kentucky, which was the consensus preseason pick to win the conference, went just 4-9 in nonconference play, with two of those defeats coming on the road against Alabama and No. 1 ranked Purdue. Jacksonville and Kennesaw State both started 9-5, tops in the ASUN.

FGCU was picked to finish second in the conference in the preseason coaches’ poll and fourth by the media.

FGCU women: New players making big impact

FGCU players Dolly Cairns (left) and Maddie Antenucci celebrate during the Eagles' win over Kentucky at Alico Arena on Sunday, Dec. 19.

FGCU coach Karl Smesko has been adept at seamlessly incorporating transfers into his system and this year has been no exception. Despite losing all five starters and more than three-quarters of its scoring from last year’s 33-4 ASUN champion, the Eagles (10-4) have barely missed a beat so far this season.

Senior Dolly Cairns (Rhode Island) is averaging 10.9 points per game while leading FGCU in made 3-pointers (27) and assists (35). She also earned All-Tournament team honors at the Gulf Coast Showcase, helping lead the Eagles to a pair of wins including a 65-64 upset over No. 18 North Carolina in which she scored a team-high 18 points.

Fifth-year player Ajulu Thatha is fifth on the team in scoring (9.4 points per game) and third in rebounding (4.6).

The team’s biggest offseason addition, redshirt junior Emani Jefferson (Memphis), missed the Eagles’ first nine games while waiting for her NCAA transfer waiver to be approved. Since being declared eligible, the North Port High grad is averaging a team-leading 15 points per game to go along with 5.2 rebounds in five games with FGCU.

Uju Ezudu, Maddie Antenucci thriving in expanded roles

Uju Ezudu of FGCU brings the ball up the court against Delaware in the 2023 Women’s Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Hertz Arena.

Both primarily reserves last season, Ezudu and Antenucci have excelled as starters this season. The 6-foot-1 Ezudu is averaging 12.9 points and a team-best 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Meanwhile, the 5-foot-10 Antenucci is averaging 11.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Long-distance shooting struggles

FGCU is averaging about two fewer made 3-pointers than it did last season when it topped the nation with 11.5 made 3s per game. The Eagles are also shooting just 31.1% from beyond the arc down from 37.5% last year.

Some of that decline is due to FGCU’s 1-for-24 performance from deep in a 55-42 loss at Old Dominion on Dec. 3, a team that is among the nation’s leaders in 3-point percentage defense. However, the Eagles have shot 30% or less from 3 in five other games this season, three of which were losses. FGCU had just eight such performances all of last season.

ASUN outlook

FGCU was the consensus preseason pick to win the conference for the 11th time in the program’s history with Lipscomb (7-6) and Eastern Kentucky (11-3) projected to be the Eagles’ top challengers for the top spot in the ASUN. Half of Lipscomb’s losses have come against Power 5 teams Indiana, Vanderbilt and Kentucky while EKU leads all conference teams in scoring at 75.1 points per game.

