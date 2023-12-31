FGCU men’s basketball stuns No. 7 FAU, 72-68, making a new Dunk City moment

Members of the FGCU Eagles react after beating #7 FAU at Alico Arena on on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

The FGCU men's basketball team earned its biggest win of the Pat Chambers era Saturday, knocking off No. 7 ranked Florida Atlantic 72-68 before a raucous crowd at Alico Arena.

The Eagles (6-9) got a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds from Zach Anderson, including two huge consecutive 3-pointers that gave FGCU some breathing room after FAU tied the game at 62. Dallion Johnson added 18 points for FGCU.

The Owls (10-3) were coming off a double-overtime win over No. 4 Arizona last Saturday and were the first ranked team to ever play FGCU at home.

FGCU fans storm the court after the FGCU Eagles beat #7 FAU at Alico Arena on on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

The Eagles, who were saved by a Blasie Vespe three-pointer in last week’s overtime win over NAIA Florida Memorial, entered the matchup down three key players in Isaiah Thompson, Chase Johnston, and Andre Weir. To add to Chambers’ challenges against the cross-state rival, both his bigs stumbled in foul trouble early.

But a fiery performance from Anderson and Johnson lifted the Eagles, propped up by FGCU's most impressive defensive performance of the year.

The Eagles' guards came up with seven steals, and their zone looks stifled 7-foot-1 Vlad Goldin, who leads the Owls in scoring (15.1 PPG) and the nation in field goal percentage (74.2). Goldin finished with a team-high 21 points with seven rebounds.

The FGCU bench goes crazy on a huge play as they beat #7 FAU at Alico Arena on on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

As a team, FAU shot 4-of-20 from behind the arc and 16-for-27 from the free-throw line, all while shooting 41 percent from the floor.

With Josiah Shackleford and Keeshawn Kellman on the bench with four fouls each, Anderson answered the call by attacking the boards and helping keep the Owls' possessions limited.

Whenever FAU would muster a few unanswered baskets, Anderson and Johnson came up with timely 3-pointers that kept the Owls at bay.

