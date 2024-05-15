FGCU Baseball has record-breaking night in 28-18 win over Florida Atlantic

Florida Gulf Coast may not have a Division 1 football team, but the baseball team is doing their best to make up for it by putting up scores you'd normally see on the gridiron.

The Eagles downed Florida Atlantic 28-18 on Tuesday night, cracking top-5 program records in nearly every offensive category.

Hit the extra point to walk it off! #WingsUp pic.twitter.com/CMIinjgHuA — FGCU Baseball ⚾️ (@FGCU_Baseball) May 14, 2024

Robert Moya hit three home runs in the win, and finished 5-for-5 with six runs and six RBI. His six runs set a new program record, passing Chris Alessandria's five-run effort against Gannon in 2007.

His three home runs also ties Alejandro Figueredo's program record set at North Florida last year.

28 runs is tied for the third most scored in one game for FGCU, which they did last year against North Alabama.

The Eagles tallied 28 RBI, which has happened only two other times in program history - first set in 2007 against Saint Rose College (in the Division 2 era), and again against North Alabama last year.

The Eagles also tied the fourth most hits in a game with 24, last seen against Stetson in 2022.

B2 | FGCU 7, FAU 7



Davalan's homer ties it up! It's 7-ALL at Swanson Stadium 🤯#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/EAnlJjeEVn — FGCU Baseball ⚾️ (@FGCU_Baseball) May 14, 2024

Charles Davalan, Ian Farrow, and Evan Dempsey all chipped in one home run each as well giving FGCU six homers on the day. That's good enough for third most in program history, and has happened just four times since 2009.

Those in attendance at Swanson Stadium never saw a dull moment, as the two teams combined for 41 hits. For a game that lasted three hours and 25 minutes, there was a hit every 5 minutes.

Florida Atlantic's baseball team scored more in Tuesday's loss than the Owls' football team scored in seven games last year. 28 runs allowed is the third most in program history.

The record books were opened the last time that the Owls visited Swanson Stadium, as well.

When Brian Ellis set an NCAA record for most consecutive games on base (102), it was when the Eagles hosted FAU last year. The Owls won that contest, 5-4.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: FGCU Baseball sets records in 28-18 win over Florida Atlantic