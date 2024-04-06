Feyenoord vs Ajax live stream: Can you watch for free?

Ajax head to De Kuip to take on Feyenoord in another edition of De Klassieker today. Though there isn’t a whole lot on the line in terms of the Eredivisie table–Feyenoord is pretty locked into second place, while Ajax have a tough climb to get back into the Top 4–that doesn’t take away from the intrigue of one of the biggest rivalries in the world.

The match starts tomorrow, Sunday April 7, at 8:30 a.m. ET, and if you live in the United States, it will stream exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s included with the streaming service, how much it costs and how to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax.

Watch Feyenoord vs Ajax on ESPN+

Many Eredivisie matches–including this one–stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. That means you can’t watch for free, as ESPN+ doesn’t offer a free trial, but it’s just $11 per month or $110 for the year. You can also bundle in both Hulu and Disney+ and get all three streaming services for just $15 per month.

Not only is ESPN+ the only place to watch Eredivisie action in the US, but it also includes every La Liga, Bundesliga and FA Cup match. That alone is probably worth the price, but there’s also dozens of other live sports and hundreds of hours of on-demand content, including the popular 30-for-30 documentaries, original shows and more.

Once you’ve signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Feyenoord vs Ajax live on the ESPN app or website. It will be available in both English and Spanish, and you can also watch a replay of the match if you miss it live.

Watch Feyenoord vs Ajax Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) is good to have for the increased privacy and security online, as it hides your IP address and makes it difficult to track where exactly you’re located. This just so happens to also make it a good tool for streaming sports or other content from abroad, as you’re able to bypass geo-locks and location-restrictions while using a VPN.

NordVPN doesn’t limit bandwidth speeds, which makes it a great choice if your intended use is watching live sports. It’s also reliable and very easy to use, plus it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to eliminate any risk.

Or, if you want some other options, you can also check out our lists of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals in 2024.

