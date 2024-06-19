Feyenoord star David Hancko responds to Atlético Madrid links

Rumoured Atlético Madrid transfer target David Hancko has on Wednesday spoken out over the recent speculation surrounding his future.

The name of defender Hancko has of course taken its place front and centre in the headlines in Spain’s capital over the course of the last week.

As much comes amid widespread reports that the Slovakian – currently on international duty at Euro 2024 – has been identified as a leading target on the part of Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone.

The Argentine is eager to add two fresh faces to his backline with a view to next season, with a deal for Real Sociedad standout Robin Le Normand the priority.

From here, though, the Rojiblancos are expected to turn attentions swiftly towards finding an agreement for Hancko, too.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of such links was put to the 26-year-old himself.

And, in quotes gathered by Mundo Deportivo, Hancko went on to explain that though he is flattered by the interest in his services, his full focus remains on matters with Slovakia:

“When news like this comes out, I use it as motivation and confirm it with my performances on the pitch, because maybe there are more people who notice me. But, in any case, my main motivation is to give my best on the field and help the team in every way possible.”

Feyenoord, for their part, are understood to be demanding a sum of €35-40 million for their defensive stalwart.

Conor Laird | GSFN