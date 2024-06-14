Feyenoord signs Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza

Eredivisie side Feyenoord reportedly signed Philadelphia Union player Julian Carranza with personal terms already agreed between the player and his new club.

Fabrizio Romano reported Friday that the two clubs came to an agreement with documents being finalized. Feyenoord, who finished second in the Eredivisie last season, add Carranza as a new attacking option up top for head coach Brian Priske.

Carranza, just 24-years-old, has made 95 total appearances for Major League Soccer team Philadelphia Union scoring 43 goals. He spent his first season with the club on loan from Inter Miami before a permanent deal was made. Carranza and the Union were MLS Cup runners-up in the 2022 season losing to LAFC on penalties. That LAFC team featured notable players such as Carlos Vela, Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini.

Carranza will move to Feyenoord this summer ahead of the winter when he would have gone on a free transfer. The move opens up a Designated Player slot allowing the Union to spend big for a replacement.

Feyenoord will compete in the Champions League once again next season under Priske. The Danish manager takes over for Arne Slot who signed with Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp.

According to The Athletic's Tom Bogert, Carranza is not expected to play this weekend against Inter Miami. Carranza turned down interest from Ipswich Town, Werder Bremen and Mainz, Bogert reported.

The Union current sit eighth in the MLS Eastern Conference winning just four of its first 16 games, though it has only lost four as well.