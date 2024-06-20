Feyenoord reject €20m Atlético Madrid offer for Slovakian international defender

1908.nl are reporting that Feyenoord have rejected an offer from Atlético Madrid for defender Dávid Hancko, The Eredivisie side are looking for an offer that meets or exceeds their valuation of around €35m, while the La Liga side only offered €20m. It is expected that the Spanish side will return to Rotterdam with an improved offer in the near future.

Understandably, Hancko is open to a move to the La Liga side. The Slovakian defender impressed in his nations opening game of Euro 2024, in which they were able to provide the first real shock of the tournament with a 1-0 win over Belgium. The 26-year-old joined Feyenoord in the summer of 2022 for around €8.3m from Czech side Sparta Prague. Previously he had been on the books at Fiorentina before joining Sparta.

Hancko has helped Feyenoord to become league champions during the 2022/2023 season and then to win the KNVB Cup this past season. He has played 93 games for the side, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson