Feyenoord Likely Expecting Exit Of Arsenal And Spurs Linked Goal-getter

Feyenoord Likely Expecting Exit Of Arsenal And Spurs Linked Goal-getter

Feyenoord are likely anticipating Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked Santiago Gimenez’s departure in the summer due to the arrival of Julian Carranza.

Gimenez, who joined Feyenoord in the summer of 2022, scored 23 times in 30 league outings for the Dutch side this season.

The centre forward’s prolific goalscoring ability has sparked interest from several European outfits.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham have regularly been linked with Gimenez throughout the recently concluded season.

Mikel Arteta wants to add firepower to Arsenal’s forward department and Gimenez could be an option, while Tottenham may also look towards him.

Feyenoord have snapped up Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza.

And according to Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur, with Carranza joining Feyenoord, the Eredivisie club seem to be anticipating a summer departure for Gimenez.

Gimenez has three more years left on his contract at Feyenoord and the Dutch side are likely to demand a big fee.