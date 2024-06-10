Feyenoord make decision on successor for Liverpool bound Arne Slot

VI are reporting that Feyenoord have found their replacement for Liverpool bound head coach Arne Slot. The Rotterdam club have decided that Brian Priske will succeed Slot at De Kuip for the 2024/2025 season. The former Antwerp head coach was most recently at Sparta Prague and the two clubs have agreed on a fee for the Dane to leave Prague and move to Rotterdam.

Priske’s first head coach role was with FC Midtjylland between 2019 and 2021, where he managed 68 games and gathered 1.88 points per match, winning the league in 2019/2020. This earned him a move to Antwerp for the 2021/2022 season. Priske did a decent job for the Great Old but was not the most popular head coach amongst the fans and the board, who decided to end their collaboration with him after one season and bring in Mark Van Bommel. The Dane then moved to Prague where, over the past two seasons he has won back to back titles with Sparta and a domestic cup this season. The side only lost twice in the league all season.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson