'Fewer plastic pitch excuses, more manager responsibility'

[BBC]

There was a story circulating a few months ago that clubs would be asked to vote to outlaw plastic pitches in the Premiership.

Reports this week suggest that vote is going to be put on hold.

I would choose grass pitches all day long, but all the squealing from defeated managers about the 'plastic fantastic' is laughable.

Prior to Stevie Clarke coming to the Theatre of Pies, our home record was abysmal and there was very little said about the surface.

Since then our record has greatly improved and coincidentally so have the excuses from managers who won't take responsibility for their own shortcomings.

It looks like Livingston are away this season so we are the only plastic loves left before moving back to grass for the 2025-26 season.

Hearts visit this weekend after a meek display in their Scottish Cup semi final so Killie should be confident of continuing their great form of 2024.

I predict a narrow Killie win and the Euro dreams would be all but confirmed.