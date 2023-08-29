Few surprises on WSU's first depth chart of season as season-opener nears

Aug. 28—PULLMAN — Washington State's first depth chart is out.

The usual suspects lined the list: Cameron Ward will start at quarterback, Nakia Watson at running back, Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. on the edges. Chau Smith-Wade and Cam Lampkin will start at cornerbacks, and Jaden Hicks will start at strong safety.

Cooper Mathers won the starting tight end job over Billy Riviere III, who earned the gig last season, and each of the Cougars' big three receiver transfers will start: Kyle Williams, Josh Kelly and DT Sheffield, the last of whom was separated by an OR with senior captain Lincoln Victor.

Also notable is the return of offensive lineman Fa'alili Fa'amoe, who had been out since Aug. 7's practice with a knee injury. He's set to return to practice on Tuesday, WSU head coach Jake Dickert said, and right guard Brock Dieu and Christian Hilborn will share an OR at the right guard position.

On defense, linebacker Ahmad McCullough profiled as a starter, and he earned No. 1 reps in practice — but an injury sidelined him for the final week-plus of fall camp, so he's sharing an OR with backup WIL linebacker Taariq Al-Uqdah. The starter at that spot is Kyle Thornton.

Here is the full depth chart.

OFFENSE

X receiver

Josh Kelly, rs-jr.

Tsion Nunnally, rs-so.

OR Leyton Smithson, so.

H receiver

Lincoln Victor, sr

OR DT Sheffield, jr.

OR Isaiah Hamilton, rs-sr.

LT

Esa Pole, jr.

Zack Miller, rs-fr.

LG

Ma'ake Fifita, rs-jr.

Rod Tialavea, rs-so.

C

Konner Gomness, rs-jr.

Devin Kylany, rs-so.

RG

Brock Dieu, rs-so.

OR Christian Hilborn, rs-so.

RT

Fa'alili Fa'amoe, rs-so.

Christy Nkanu, rs-sr.

Y receiver (TE)

Cooper Mathers, jr.

Billy Riviere III, rs-jr.

OR Andre Dollar, so.

OR Cameron Johnson, rs-sr.

Z receiver

Kyle Williams, jr.

Carlos Hernandez, fr.

QB

Cameron Ward, jr.

John Mateer, rs-fr.

RB

Nakia Watson, rs-sr.

Jaylen Jenkins, so.

DEFENSE

Edge

Brennan Jackson, rs-sr.

Ra'am Stevenson, rs-so.

DT

David Gusta, rs-so.

Jernias Tafia, rs-so.

OR Ansel Din-Mbuh, fr.

DT

Nusi Malani, jr.

Na'im Rodman, sr.

Edge

Ron Stone, Jr., rs-sr.

Quinn Roff, jr.

OR Andrew Edson, jr.

Mike

Devin Richardson, rs-sr.

Joshua Erling, rs-sr.

Wil

Kyle Thornton, rs-jr.

Taariq (Buddah) Al-Uqdah, rs-fr.

OR Ahmad McCullough, rs-sr.

Nickel

Kapena Gushiken, jr.

OR Jackson Lataimua, rs-so.

Chris Jackson, rs-sr.

CB

Chau Smith-Wade, jr.

Stephen Hall, rs-so.

FS

Sam Lockett III, rs-sr.

Dominic Tatum, rs-sr.

SS

Jaden Hicks, rs-so.

Reece Sylvester, rs-fr.

OR Tanner Moku, jr.

CB

Cam Lampkin, sr.

OR Javan Robinson, rs-fr.

Jamorri Colson, rs-so.

SPECIALISTS

P

Nick Haberer, jr.

Colton Theaker, sr.

K

Dean Janikowski, rs-jr.

Colton Theaker, sr.

H

Nick Haberer, jr.

Lincoln Victor, sr.

LS

Simon Samarzich, sr.

Luca Rodarte, rs-fr.

KO

Colton Theaker, sr.

Dean Janikowski, rs-jr.

PR

DT Sheffield, jr.

Isaiah Hamilton, rs-jr.

KR

Lincoln Victor, sr.

OR Jaylen Jenkins, so.