Few surprises on opening day of North Dakota state girls tennis individual tournament

May 31—GRAND FORKS — The final day of the North Dakota state girls tennis tournament sets up to be a showdown of top seeds.

On Friday, the state singles and doubles tournament played out through the semifinal round at Choice Health & Fitness in Grand Forks.

In singles, Mandan's Sophia Felderman, the No. 1 seed from the West Region, faces Paige McCormick of Fargo Davies, the No. 2 seed from the East Region, in one semifinal at 10 a.m.

Felderman is the defending state singles champion.

On the other side of the singles bracket, Sarea Gu of West Fargo Sheyenne advanced as the No. 1 seed from the East Region. Gu will face Tanis Lee of Fargo Davies, at 10 a.m. Lee, the No. 3 seed from the East, was one of the few minor upsets on the day, knocking off West No. 2 Ava Thuner of Minot 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

In doubles, the top four seeds advanced to the semifinals. Aleah McPherson and Halle Seversen of Bismarck Legacy will take on Breck Sufficool and Abby Martineck of Valley City at 11 a.m., while Valeria Bradley and Shayna Klitzke of Dickinson will play Alyssa Sommerfeld and Shireen Durrani of West Fargo Sheyenne.

Sufficool and Martineck are the defending state champions in doubles.

Grand Forks has a singles player and a doubles player still alive in the consolation bracket.

Madi Stauss plays in the consolation semifinals Saturday morning at 10 a.m. against Avy Ator of Williston.

In doubles, Wilhelmi and Blue face Wanzek and Bahn of Fargo Davies in the consolation semifinals of the doubles bracket at 10 a.m.