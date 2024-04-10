Few players can match Rachel Daly’s versatility – and that is why England will miss her

Rachel Daly earned 84 caps and scored 16 goals for her country - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

The most adaptable cog in Sarina Wiegman’s history-making machine will no longer be helping England click into gear as Rachel Daly has retired from international duty.

Aston Villa’s Daly helped her country win not only their first major women’s trophy – the European Championship in 2022 – but also reach their first Women’s World Cup final. As such, she deserves to be recognised as the most successful major tournament left-back that the Lionesses have ever seen.

She just happens to be a striker, though; a striker who won last season’s Golden Boot in the Women’s Super League playing as a number nine for her club.

Willing to fulfil any role asked of her by her country, Daly has served as a full-back, wing-back, winger and central striker, with the latter being her strongest, natural position.

Now, if Wiegman’s team qualify for next summer’s Euros as expected, they will have to go to Switzerland without their Swiss Army Knife.

Daly’s adaptability was referenced by Wiegman when paying tribute on Wednesday: “I have never worked with a player so versatile, always with a smile on her face, bringing energy and trying to do her best for the team.”

Daly herself said she was filled with “immense gratitude” as she announced her decision – and she clearly enjoyed her time playing for England. The images of her celebrating 2022’s triumph with a cowboy hat and the sounds of her singing River Deep, Mountain High at Trafalgar Square during England’s victory party, will live long in the memory.

Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rawl2Ohrkl — Rachel Daly (@RachelDaly3) April 10, 2024

She won 84 senior international caps for England, scoring 16 goals in the process, and started every match of 2022’s unforgettable run to glory. Those contributions prompted a rapid change to her profile and her life, which was evident when sitting down to interview her exclusively for Telegraph Sport in October 2022 while she was preparing for a glamorous evening at the Pride of Britain awards.

Entering that London hotel room provided a small glimpse into the world of a European champion. Dozens of potential outfits were hanging up, with in the region of 20 pairs of different-coloured shoes lined up ready to be tried on, while a six-strong support team of hair and make-up artists, stylists, her agent and commercial manager were all dedicating their day to ensuring their favourite Lioness looked the part. She joked: “I can’t go out looking like I’ve just got out of bed anymore!” But she was sincere when adding: “I’m still just very much me, I’m always the same person. Our main focus was to inspire the nation.”

Inspire the nation Daly and her team-mates certainly did. She will forever be known as a part of the team that lifted silverware under the famous arch at the national stadium. And she did it all less than a year after the death of her father Martyn, who she described as the reason she got into football.

Rachel Daly was part of the England squad which won the European Championship in 2022 - Getty Images

The 32-year-old from Harrogate was hailed on Wednesday as a “phenomenal individual” by FA women’s technical director Kay Cossington, who added: “She’s put her heart and soul into every game, playing not only for the badge but for every little girl who loves the sport. She’s said that the place will be quieter without her but I actually think it won’t be the same without her. Her talent and charisma will be sorely missed by players and staff.”

Daly herself added: “Playing for and representing England has been the greatest honour. During my eight years as a Lioness, I’ve always pursued success and winning football matches, while playing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance.”

The news was revealed just over 12 hours after England’s 2-0 win against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin, which saw Daly come on as an 86th-minute substitute. Wiegman said on Wednesday: “Rachel has been an incredible part of our story and the history we’ve made together. It has been a privilege to work with her.

“Off the pitch she is always up for a joke or a nice conversation. She’ll be missed not just by me but all the other staff members, players and of course the fans. It is sad that she won’t be with us anymore, but we should celebrate what she has done for the team.”

