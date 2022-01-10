A few Notre Dame signee’s impressing at All-American Bowl

The All-American Bowl was played this weekend and it isn’t always about how the player performs during the game, it is an all-star game where many don’t get the opportunity to make an impact like they normally would.

To me, it’s the practices that are important, it’s the reps against players who will be the next starts of college football. With that said, it does seem like a few future Notre Dame players turned some heads during the practice portion.

According to a report from 247Sports Gabe Brooks, offensive lineman Billy Schrauth and wide receiver Tobias Merriweather were standouts during practice. They didn’t make Brooks’ top list, but getting an honorable mention is still impressive.

Unfortunately, there was a former Irish commit, wide receiver CJ Williams was one of Brooks’ standouts, as he committed to USC during the game. This now makes it an even bigger loss as Williams commits to a rival program.