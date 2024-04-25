'A few not of the Sheffield United mentality'

[BBC]

Sheffield United could have their relegation fate confirmed before the end of the week, after falling to a 4-2 defeat at Manchester United.

Indeed, Chris Wilder's side will be officially relegated to the Championship if they lose at Newcastle United on Saturday (15:00 BST).

On BBC Radio Sheffield's Blades Heaven podcast, former striker Carl Asaba has praised some of the players for "working their socks off" in the game but was unimpressed by the actions of others.

"We have scored two away at Old Trafford and I am sat feeling deflated because I feel like yet again there was more there for the team.

"They worked their socks off. There were some really massive performances - I mean top, top drawer - from Wes [Foderingham] and [Ollie] Arblaster. But then to finish as the team that has conceded four goals, I feel so sorry for them. They deserved more.

"There's a few bits that are creeping into the team that I don't like seeing - it is not the Sheffield United way. If you are rolling around when you are 4-2 down to win a free kick, that is not on. If you are hurt, fair enough, be treated. But there are a few players who are not of the Sheffield United mentality."

Asaba highlighted Jayden Bogle, Ben Brereton Diaz and Wes Foderingham for their "great" performances against Erik ten Hag's side: "Bogle has been one of the strongest players under Chris [Wilder]. He has been getting stronger week by week and his performances have been great. His finishing is just top drawer. He is brilliant. Hopefully he doesn't have a soft muscle injury - that was a worry.

"Diaz works his socks off. He has the mentality. Whether it is going right for him or not, he works and gives everything he has got physically.

"I thought Foderingham's performance was really, really good - one of his best performances of the season. Full credit to him. I am delighted because it has been a tough season for him. He has taken a lot of flack, but to perform like that was great."

He also had some strong words for goalkeeper Ivo Grbic: "The video of Grbic warming up, that is not serious. That is pub football with a hangover. The chance of coming on in front of 72,000 people, in the Premier League, for your club, and you can't even shake a leg to warm up?

"That is embarrassing. I am sat here giggling out of embarrassment. That can't happen - it just can't happen. You don't want that. You don't want young kids seeing that and thinking that is acceptable at Sheffield United. I just think that needs to be stamped out.

"Have a look at the footage of Grbic warming up when Wes is down - you will be horrified."

