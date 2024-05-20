'Few glasses of wine and ready to go' - Levein looking ahead

Craig Levein is excited about the prospect of leading St Johnstone out in the Scottish Premiership against next season.

The Perth side secured survival on the final day with a win at Motherwell, sparing the veteran manager and his team from the relegation play-off.

Levein says he's enjoyed taking the reins at McDiarmid Park and adds he'll be raring to go after a reset.

“Yeah, I’ve loved it, it’s been great,” he said.

“There’s a lot of work to do and it will take a bit of time, but there’s enough encouragement for me from the players we have signed up for next season to look forward to coming back.

“I’ll have a break, a few glasses of wine and be ready to go again.”

However, Levein admits he is "miles behind" in terms of his recruitment for next season, which he will now begin knowing that Saints' top-flight status remains in tact.

“I can start doing stuff for next season now because so far I’ve not been able to do anything, which has left me a fair bit behind where we would normally be at this time,” he said.

“I’m miles behind. Normally by this stage I’d probably have half a dozen in the bag.

“We need to get our skates on. It’s going to be a difficult recruitment period I think, but at least we’re doing it for playing in the top flight, which is the most important thing.”