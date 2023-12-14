A few Eagles starters miss practice as team begins prep for Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles swapped out their walkthrough for a real padded practice on Thursday as they began to prepare to face the Seahawks on the road this Monday night.

Several key Eagles were non-participants.

Here’s the first full injury report of the week:

Did not participate: LB Zach Cunningham (knee), G Cam Jurgens (pectoral), CB Darius Slay (knee)

Limited: S Reed Blankenship (concussion)

Last week, Slay missed the first two days of practice with the designation “resting player/knee” but was a full participant on the final day of the week and was able to play against the Cowboys. Although Slay did miss some snaps in that game.

The Eagles will need Slay in this game as they face a really tough trio of Seahawks receivers in D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If Slay can’t play the Eagles would have to turn to Kelee Ringo, Josh Jobe or Eli Ricks.

Jurgens left Sunday’s game with a chest injury but after being listed as questionable to return, Jurgens was able to get back on the field. The top backups at right guard are Tyler Steen and Sua Opeta.

Cunningham has been on the injury report in recent weeks with a hamstring injury but the knee injury is new. He had to miss some time in this last game with injury. The only other linebackers on the roster are Nicholas Morrow, Shaq Leonard and Ben VanSumeren. Leonard played 14 snaps in his Eagles debut against the Cowboys.

The big of good news on this injury report is that Blankenship was a limited participant with the concussion he suffered against the Cowboys. That’s at least a sign that he’s moving through the protocol and the extra day could give him enough time to be cleared for the game. There’s definite optimism that he’ll be available against the Seahawks.

