A few Eagles snubs on NFL Network's top 100 list

The NFL Network has unveiled all but the top 20 players of its list of the top 100 players in the NFL as voted on by fellow players.

And four Eagles have made the list after Fletcher Cox's name landed last night in the 20s. Maybe there's another Eagle coming, but it seems unlikely. Cox is their best player.

Here are the Eagles on the list:

28. Fletcher Cox

40. Zach Ertz

72. Jason Kelce

96. Carson Wentz







Cox jumped from No. 69 last year to No. 28 this year as he continues to get more recognition. Ertz jumped up from 68 to 40. Kelce made the list for the first time. And Wentz dropped from No. 3 all the way down to No. 96 after his last two seasons ended on the shelf.

I've seen a lot of reactions to the Eagles on this list and here's the most common one: Where's Lane Johnson? Where's Malcolm Jenkins? Where's Brandon Brooks?

Well, yeah, there are some snubs.

• If Johnson doesn't show up in the top 20 - and I don't think he will - he's a snub. But early last season, Johnson was dealing with a significant knee injury and wasn't quite himself. My guess is that played into the very imperfect voting around the league. When healthy, is Lane Johnson one of the top 100 players in the league? No question. Mitchell Schwartz (another right tackle) was at No. 94. I'd take Johnson over him.

• Jenkins, for whatever reason, is always undervalued in my opinion. Maybe that's because it's hard to really quantify his importance. He's so valuable to the Eagles and doesn't miss snaps, plays special teams. He's a three-time Pro Bowler, but never really gets enough credit.

• And Brooks won't make the list, but he has a case too. The only guard on the list is Zack Martin at 59 and Martin is really good. Brooks might be deserving but that's what a list of players regardless of position is always so tricky. If all things were really all equal, he'd have a better shot.

