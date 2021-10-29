A few duds in the Cardinals’ 24-21 loss to the Packers

The Arizona Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night, a 24-21 defeat to the Green Bay Packers. Plenty of things did not go well as a team, but some players had lackluster performances or moments in the game.

Which players stood out as the duds of Thursday’s game?

WR Rondale Moore

Moore had a rough game. He muffed a punt that the Packers recovered inside the five-yard line. The defense held them to just a field goal, but those three points were the difference in the game.

He also brought out a kickoff from the end zone in a bad situation, leading to bad field position, and Kyler Murray’s first interception went off Moore’s fingers.

OL Josh Jones

Jones struggled again in pass protection. It wasn’t the entire game, but it is clear that not having Rodney Hudson at center has affected his effectiveness.

OLB Chandler Jones

Jones was playing his first game after missing time with COVID-19 and, to be honest, with J.J. Watt out, Jones needed to be a force to make up for the missing inside pressure.

He had a tackle and tipped a pass, but he was otherwise invisible and still has not had a sack since his five in Week 1.

WR A.J. Green

Green didn’t have a bad game, but his mistake at the end kept the Cardinals from having a 99-yard game-winning drive in the final minutes.

No one knows what he was doing on that pass play when he didn’t even turn around. He was not made available to reporters.

He is not the reason they lost. His mistake was why they didn’t win.

Kliff Kingsbury, in two and a half years, has never really thrown a player under the bus for a particular mistake. He didn’t directly say it was Green’s fault what happened, but it was pretty close.

When asked what he wanted on that final play, Kingsbury said, “that,” but without the turnover.

He said Green did not run the route that was communicated. He called it a “routine play” for them.

It was a mistake that someone who has played in the NFL for a decade should not be making.

All he had to do was turn around. had he done that, he probably makes the catch and the Cardinals win. If he turns around and Douglas is able to break it up, they kick a field goal to send it to overtime.

Instead, it was a turnover and the Cardinals lost.

Green had five receptions for 50 yards, including a critical 23-yarder that got them out of the shadow of their own end zone, but that blunder at the end was the biggest dud of the night.

