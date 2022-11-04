Few changes to Week 9’s updated Saints injury report vs. Ravens

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) The New Orleans Saints' first season since former coach Sean Payton's retirement has been a struggle. ''Now the goal is to try to duplicate that,'' Allen said as New Orleans (3-5) headed into a major Monday night test against the well-rested Baltimore Ravens (5-3), who are trying to maintain their hold on first place in the AFC North. ''It was good because that was on par with who we are and what we're capable of doing,'' Saints linebacker and defensive captain Demario Davis said.