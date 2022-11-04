Few changes to Week 9’s updated Saints injury report vs. Ravens
There were few changes to the updated New Orleans Saints injury report for Week 9’s game with the Baltimore Ravens, but the number of players listed on the report for New Orleans on Friday (8) was a season-low. Stay tuned for the updated Ravens report. For now, here’s what we’ve learned from the Saints — who listed backup linebacker Chase Hansen as a non-participant due to a knee injury, after he was limited on Thursday:
Baltimore Ravens injury report
Player
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Game Status
WR Rashod Bateman (foot)
DNP
DNP
Injured reserve
TE Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee)
DNP
RB Gus Edwards (hamstring)
DNP
DE Calais Campbell (rest)
DNP
LB Justin Houston (rest)
DNP
LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle)
DNP
CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring)
Limited
CB Marcus Peters (quad)
Limited
LB Tyus Bowser (Achilles)
Full
LB Josh Bynes (quadricep)
Full
LB David Ojabo (Achilles)
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Thurdsay
Friday
Saturday
Game Status
WR Michael Thomas (foot)
DNP
DNP
Injured reserve
RB Mark Ingram II (knee)
DNP
DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
DNP
DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
Limited
Limited
TE Adam Trautman (ankle)
Limited
Limited
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)
Limited
Limited
DT David Onyemata (thigh)
Limited
Limited
C Erik McCoy (shoulder)
Limited
Limited
OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip)
Limited
Limited
LB Chase Hansen (knee)
Limited
DNP