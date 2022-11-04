Few changes to Week 9’s updated Saints injury report vs. Ravens

John Sigler
·1 min read

There were few changes to the updated New Orleans Saints injury report for Week 9’s game with the Baltimore Ravens, but the number of players listed on the report for New Orleans on Friday (8) was a season-low. Stay tuned for the updated Ravens report. For now, here’s what we’ve learned from the Saints — who listed backup linebacker Chase Hansen as a non-participant due to a knee injury, after he was limited on Thursday:

Baltimore Ravens injury report

Player

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Game Status

WR Rashod Bateman (foot)

DNP

DNP

Injured reserve

TE Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee)

DNP

RB Gus Edwards (hamstring)

DNP

DE Calais Campbell (rest)

DNP

LB Justin Houston (rest)

DNP

LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

DNP

CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring)

Limited

CB Marcus Peters (quad)

Limited

LB Tyus Bowser (Achilles)

Full

LB Josh Bynes (quadricep)

Full

LB David Ojabo (Achilles)

Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Thurdsay

Friday

Saturday

Game Status

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

DNP

DNP

Injured reserve

RB Mark Ingram II (knee)

DNP

DNP

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

DNP

DNP

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

Limited

Limited

TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

Limited

Limited

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)

Limited

Limited

DT David Onyemata (thigh)

Limited

Limited

C Erik McCoy (shoulder)

Limited

Limited

OL Calvin Throckmorton (hip)

Limited

Limited

LB Chase Hansen (knee)

Limited

DNP

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

Recommended Stories