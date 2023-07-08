Fever's Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell will play on opposite teams at WNBA All-Star Game

Indiana Fever teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell will be on opposing teams for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game on July 15.

On Saturday afternoon, team captains Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces picked their teams live on ESPN. After picking two of her Las Vegas teammates, Wilson selected the rookie Boston.

Both Wilson and Boston played at South Carolina and were No. 1 overall picks.

"You know, Gamecocks, we're going to hold it down always," Wilson said after picking Boston.

While the duo did not overlap at South Carolina, they both played for coach Dawn Staley and won national championships for the Gamecocks. Boston is the first rookie since 2014 to start in an All-Star game.

"I don't have to get her prepared," Wilson said. "Because you know Dawn Staley has already prepared us for these moments. She's going to shine bright under those big lights and I'm excited."

After eight reserves were picked, Mitchell was selected by Stewart.

"I'm really happy for her to be here and I think she's definitely going to put on a show in the All-Star game," Stewart said.

Mitchell also had a fan in selection show host LaChina Robinson.

"She's kind of my favorite for MVP," Robinson said. "She's been waiting on this moment. Kelsey is about to get these shots up."

'We are a team of two halves': First-half slump dooms Indiana Fever to sixth-straight loss

Team Wilson roster

Starters listed in bold

A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces)

Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever)

Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces)

Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun)

Cheyenne Parker (Atlanta Dream)

DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun)

Elena Delle Donne (Washington Mystics)

Team Stewart roster

Starters listed in bold

Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty)

Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury)

Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm)

Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings)

Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks)

Courtney Vandersloot (New York Liberty)

Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm)

Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)

Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever)

Kahleah Copper (Chicago Sky)

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WNBA All-Star Game: See what teams Indiana Fever players will play on