Fever top Atlanta for fourth straight win

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Fever have won four straight games for the first time since 2015, beating the Atlanta Dream 91-79 on Friday night in Atlanta.

Five players scored in double figures for the Fever, led by NyLyssa Smith with 21 points. Kelsey Mitchell added 18 points, while Caitlin Clark contributed 16 and Aliyah Boston recorded another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Friday’s game was the first of a five-game road trip for Indiana. Next up for the Fever is another national broadcast against the Chicago Sky at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The WNBA also released returns on early voting for the league’s all-star game in Phoenix on July 20. Las Vegas’ center A’ja Wilson leads Clark by just over 1,000 votes. Boston sits in third about 40,000 votes behind the leaders. This game will between WNBA All-Stars and U.S. Olympic team.

