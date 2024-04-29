Fever star Aliyah Boston shares words of wisdom in growing women’s sports

Indiana Fever superstar Aliyah Boston took to social media to air her frustrations with harassment and bullying she receives from supposed women’s basketball fans.

As women’s basketball is on the rise in viewership and ratings, there still remain hurdles these players must jump. Hatred from fans shouldn’t have to be one of them. You can’t claim to be a fan of the game of basketball and wish ill on players. Supporting the game doesn’t mean not having an allegiance to a certain team, but it does mean recognizing that athletes are humans first.

Said Boston on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Incoming Thread🧵🧵at some point we have to accept the fact that this isn’t fan bases vs fan bases this is pure hatred in peoples hearts. I clicked on a person’s profile today because they were being disrespectful… and their banner was a picture of me crying after Stanford loss — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) April 27, 2024

Athletes deserve to be respected simply because they are human beings. Not just for their on-court accolades, of which Boston has won almost all, but also for the fact they are people. They have lives outside of basketball, they have feelings, and families.

“At the end of the day we are humans and we are ALL trying to make it,” Boston wrote. “Most of y’all that are hating haven’t been blessed with the skills that we have and that may be a big reason that you are hating but it has to stop. Why can’t we all shine?”

Fans who wish to write something hateful should take the time to think about why they are willing to write or do something hateful. It usually has more to do with the writer than the person being written about.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire