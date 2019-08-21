Fever-Sparks Preview

Life at home continues to be good for the Los Angeles Sparks.

They'll look to extend their home winning streak to 10 games on Thursday night against the Indiana Fever.

Los Angeles (16-10) is closing in on a playoff berth and avoided a third straight defeat with Tuesday's 81-71 win over Minnesota. Candace Parker broke out with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Chelsea Gray scored 17 as the Sparks shot 48.3 percent and led by as many as 30 to win their ninth straight home contest.

After struggling early in games of late, L.A. used a 23-4 first-half spurt to essentially put the game away.

The Sparks, 10-2 at Staples Center this season, last won 10 straight at home as part of an 11-game run that spanned the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

"We talked a lot about trust," coach Derek Fisher told the Sparks' broadcast team on Tuesday. "Hopefully getting home we can trust more … The fans can get you going, you feel more comfortable."

Los Angeles gets two more chances to continue its home success before playing its final three road games of the regular season from Aug. 27-31. The Sparks, who sit fourth in the WNBA standings, will get guard Riquna Williams (11.5 points per game) back from her 10-game suspension stemming from a domestic violence incident.

"To come to the end of Roquna's suspension is exciting for us," Fisher added.

Fisher also should be happy to see Parker (10.1 ppg, 6.6 rebounds per game) bust loose after she totaled 17 points and 13 rebounds in the previous three contests. Parker was out with an ankle injury when Los Angeles won 90-84 at Indiana on July 12. The Ogwumike sisters, Nneka and Chiney, combined for 41 points in that game.

The Fever (9-18) will try to avoid a third straight defeat after falling 82-76 to the New York Liberty on Tuesday. Indiana was outscored 28-13 in the first quarter, but did get a season-high 24 points from rookie Teaira McCowan. Meanwhile, All-Star Erica Wheeler recorded five assists to set the club's single-season record with 144.

Wheeler (11.5 ppg, 5.3 assists per game) and Shenise Johnson each scored a team-high 11 points against the Sparks last month.