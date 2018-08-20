Fever snap 5-game skid, beat Sky 97-92 in finale

CHICAGO (AP) -- Candice Dupree and Cappie Pondexter had 22 points each to help the Indiana Fever close the season with a 97-92 victory over the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

The Fever snapped a five-game losing to finish a WNBA-worst 6-28.

Kelsey Mitchell and Tiffany Mitchell added 14 points apiece for Indiana, and Natalie Achonwa had 11.

Dupree made back-to-back baskets to make it 97-87 with 1:23 left.

Indiana trailed for most of the first 27 minutes and then rallied with a 20-4 run to end the third quarter with a 78-71 lead. The Sky (13-21) cut it to 87-83 on Linnae Harper's 3-pointer with 4:12 left, but got no closer.

Diamond DeShields had 19 of her 27 points in the first half for the Sky. Cheyenne Parker added 12 points, and Stefanie Dolson had 11.