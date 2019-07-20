Fever-Sky Preview

Streaking again, the Chicago Sky look to continue their winning ways.

The Sky aim to match a season high with their fourth straight win Sunday while trying to hand the visiting Indiana Fever a fifth consecutive defeat.

It's somewhat been a case of consistent inconsistency in 2019 for Chicago (10-8), which is amid its second winning streak of at least three games. The Sky, though, have also dropped four in a row this season.

At the moment, Chicago is feeling good about things after edging Atlanta 77-76 on Wednesday, thanks to Stefanie Dolson's go-ahead layup with 2.3 second left. Diamond DeShields (15.3 points per game), one of three Chicago players named as All-Stars, had 22 points as the Sky overcame a 10-point first-quarter hole and 17 turnovers for the contest to win for the fourth time in five games.

With 48 total points and seven 3-pointers in the last two games, DeShields continues to pace the Sky. She's doing it while also taking a physically pounding from the opposition, as seems to keep here from getting to the hoop.

"I'm strong man, I'm strong," DeShields told the Sky's official website. "I'm good. I (will) take that beating any day for my teammates."

DeShields had just nine points while Chicago won 70-64 at Indiana (6-13) on June 15. She scored 19 at home against the Fever six days later, but the Sky fell 76-69 in that contest.Indiana's own All-Star Erica Wheeler (11.9 ppg) had 28 points and went 6 of 8 from 3-point range while also dishing out eight assists in that victory at Chicago.

"I was just out of my head, just playing my game, taking the shots they were giving me, just running the team and making the right passes" said Wheeler, who scored just four points and did not even attempt a 3 during the Fever's home loss to Chicago last month.

Wheeler scored 18 points and nearly helped Indiana end a seven-game home losing streak Friday, but if fell 95-88 in overtime to Washington. Elena Delle Donne forced overtime for the Mystics with her shot with 5.8 seconds left. The Fever were outscored 14-7 in the extra session en route to losing for the eighth time in nine games overall.

Natalie Achonwa (10.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg) had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Indiana, which allowed Washington to shoot 47.4 percent from the field and make 10 3-pointers on the evening.